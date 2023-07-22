 Greenland’s ice completely melted before, raising global sea levels: Study : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Greenland’s ice completely melted before, raising global sea levels: Study

Greenland’s ice completely melted before, raising global sea levels: Study

Understanding Greenland’s past could provide critical clues in predicting its ice sheet’s response to climate change

Greenland’s ice completely melted before, raising global sea levels: Study

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 22

Greenland’s ice sheet vanished completely and its land was covered with vegetation at sometime within the last half-a-million years, raising sea levels by at least 1.5 metres globally, an international team of scientists has found.

Previously believed to have been a “fortress of ice” with mostly unmelted ice, Greenland’s ice sheet history is undergoing a major and worrisome rethinking in light of these findings, the scientists from the University of Vermont (UVM), US, and other institutes said.

Published in the journal Science, the study also provided “strong and precise evidence that Greenland is more sensitive to climate change than previously understood -- and at grave risk of irreversibly melting off.”

As recently as two years back, an accidental rediscovery of a Greenland ice core, initially dug from a depth of about 1,400 metres, was analysed to be a direct evidence of sediment just beneath the ice sheet being deposited by flowing water in an ice-free environment during a moderate warming period called Marine Isotope Stage 11, from 4,24,000 to 3,74,000 years ago.

The scientists used advanced luminescence technology and rare isotope analysis for analysing the ice core.

The luminescence analysis was performed in the lab of Tammy Rittenour, a Utah State University scientist and the study’s co-author. Pieces of rock and sand from the ice core sediment were analysed for “luminescence signal”. Exposure to sunlight nullifies their signal while being transported by wind or water, before being re-buried under ice or rock.

The isotope analysis was carried out in UVM scientist Paul Bierman’s lab, who co-led the study. Here, the scientists found that the ice core sediment was exposed to the sky less than 14,000 years before being deposited under the ice, narrowing down the time window when that portion of Greenland must have been ice-free.

Understanding Greenland’s past could provide critical clues in predicting its ice sheet’s response to climate change, considering that about 23 feet of potential global sea level rise is tied up in this ice, threatening coastal regions worldwide.

“Greenland’s past, preserved in twelve feet of frozen soil, suggests a warm, wet, and largely ice-free future for planet Earth,” said Bierman, “unless we can dramatically lower the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.”

“Forward modelling the rates of melt, and the response to high carbon dioxide, we are looking at metres of sea level rise, probably tens of metres. And then look at the elevation of New York City, Boston, Miami, Amsterdam. Look at India and Africa - most global population centres are near sea level,” said Rittenour.

“Four-hundred-thousand years ago there were no cities on the coast,” said Bierman, “and now there are cities on the coast.”

#Climate change #Environment

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Supreme Court shocked as JKLF leader Yasin Malik appears before it

2
Chandigarh

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

SGPC should clarify about broadcast of 'Gurbani' from Golden Temple after July 24, says Punjab CM Mann

4
Nation

Varanasi court orders ASI to survey Gyanvapi mosque, conduct excavations if needed

5
Punjab

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

6
Ludhiana

Call centre duping US citizens busted in Ludhiana, 29 nabbed

7
Nation

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik appears in person sans orders, Supreme Court shocked

8
Nation

Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody

9
Himachal

At 1.06 crore, Himachal sees record tourist footfall in first 6 months

10
Nation

Shortage of 11,266 Major, Captain-rank defence officers

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced

Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site continues on third day; 83 people yet to be traced

3 more bodies recovered; death toll rises to 25

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

Manipur cops arrest fifth accused in women disrobing case

The accused has been identified as a 19-year-old

Manipur violance explained: What triggered and why is peace yet to return?

Manipur violence explained: What triggered it and why is peace yet to return

The Army in the state cannot act independently and are legal...

Unfortunate that Punjab Guv doesn't know whether calling special Assembly session in June was legal or not: CM Mann

Unfortunate that governor doesn't know if calling special Punjab Assembly session in June was legal: Bhagwant Mann

Purohit on July 17 wrote to the chief minister, saying he be...

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion

The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...


Cities

View All

Civic body employees protest over demands

Civic body employees protest over demands

No respite from flood-like situation as Beas, Sutlej still in spate in Tarn Taran

State of Amenities: No check on dumping garbage along boundary of clean parks

Continue Gurbani kirtan telecast from Golden Temple for now, SGPC appeals to PTC

Knotty affair: Difficult even to find right wire in case of snag in Shimla market

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Chandigarh: Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two youths shot at in Zirakpur market

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

192 IAF houses to be reconstructed in Chandigarh

Stray canine menace: Days after stray dogs bit 2 in Sector 28, house help attacked

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Yamuna hovers around danger mark in Delhi; heavy rain reported in upper segment

Court gives CBI 5 days to submit forensic result about Jagdish Tytler's voice samples in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

Delhi High Court awards Rs 2 crore to Army officer in defamation case against news portal Tehelka.com

Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Jalandhar: Flood fears return to haunt Lohian with rising water level

Phagwara residents face scarcity of potable water

Flood-hit students moved to another school in Jalandhar

ASI held accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Eco Tourism Project: Now, jeep safari, nature trail facility for tourists in Hoshiarpur's Chohal

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Ludhiana: Municipal Town Planner’s resignation raises questions

Model Town market roads in Ludhiana in a shambles

Stop dumping waste in sewers & Buddha Nullah, Ludhiana MC urges dairy owners

MGNREGA workers stage dharna at Doraha

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Punjabi varsity to change syllabus, course titles

Patiala district reports 7 dengue cases, dept holds drive

Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

School student attacked

Doctors donate ration to flood-hit