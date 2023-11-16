Guess what the most common password among Indians was in 2023

New Delhi, Nov 16
In 2023, '123456' was the most common password among Indians and worldwide, a new report said on Thursday.
According to the password management solution company NordPass, people used the weakest passwords for their streaming accounts in 2023.
Words that refer to a specific location were also found in people's passwords. Internet users globally frequently search for country or city names, and India is no exception, with 'India@123' ranking high on the country's list.
The word 'admin', which, most likely, is one of the passwords that people do not bother changing, made it among this year's most common passwords in India and many other countries, the report found.
Last year's global winner 'password' did not leave Internet users' passwords. In India, 'password', 'Pass@123', 'Password@123', and similar variations appeared among the most common passwords this year.
To find out about passwords Internet users employ for different platforms, researchers analyzed a 6.6 TB database of passwords, exposed by various stealer malware, which experts consider a huge threat to people's cybersecurity.
"The scariest part is that victims might not even realise that their computer is infected. Bad actors tend to hide malware in well-crafted phishing emails, imitating a legitimate organisation, such as your bank or your company," said Tomas Smalakys, CTO at NordPass.
Almost a third (31 per cent) of the world's most popular passwords consist of purely numerical sequences, such as '123456789', '12345', '000000', and others.
According to the report, as many as 70 per cent of the passwords in this year's global list can be cracked in less than a second.
Researchers suggested Passkeys as a new form of authentication for better security.
"This technology will help eliminate lousy passwords, thus making users more secure. However, as with every innovation, passwordless authentication will not be adopted overnight," Smalakys said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
‘Go home, Indian’; Sikh restaurateur racially targeted in Australia
Jarnail 'Jimmy' Singh, who runs 'Dawat – The Invitation' res...
Bengaluru horror: Husband shares chilling story after woman harassed, car hit by hooligans
Techies were returning home; car was chased by group of men ...