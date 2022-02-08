Hardware company ASUS announces two new gaming headsets

New Delhi, February 8

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Tuesday announced the Fusion II 500 and Fusion II 300, a pair of fully loaded gaming headsets for Indian users.

Both headsets feature advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound, high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology and ASUS AI Beamforming Microphones with AI Noise Cancellation.

The ROG Fusion II series headsets boast advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound, high-resolution ESS 9280 Quad DAC technology and 50 mm ASUS Essence drivers.

They are one of the few gaming headsets in the market to feature the ESS 9280 Quad DAC to provide gamers with lossless audio processing.

In addition, AI Noise Cancelation identifies and reduces over 500 million types of background noise such as chatter, keyboard clatter and mouse clicks by up to 95 per cent With a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-C and USB Type-A connectivity, the ROG Fusion II 500 is compatible with a myriad of devices including laptops and PCs, mobile devices and gaming consoles.

The Fusion II 300 is similar to the higher-end Fusion II 500, but does not support a 3.5 mm audio connection.

IANS

