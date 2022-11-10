 Human cochlea surgically accessed for the 1st time : The Tribune India

Human cochlea surgically accessed for the 1st time

It is a hollow, spiral-shaped bone found in the inner ear which plays a key role in the sense of hearing

Human cochlea surgically accessed for the 1st time

Photo for representation only. iStock



PTI

London, November 10

A team of scientists and surgeons has for the first time validated a safe surgical access to the central core of the human cochlea, a hollow, spiral-shaped bone found in the inner ear which plays a key role in the sense of hearing.

An international team of researchers from Guy's and St Thomas's NHS Foundation Trust in London, and the universities of Sheffield, Uppsala (Sweden), Nottingham, and Western University in Canada, has proven and confirmed a secure clinical pathway to the cochlea in the inner ear, which will enable the application of a range of regenerative therapies to restore hearing.

The human cochlea lies in the base of the skull, encased by the hardest bone in the human body. This has hampered the progress of discovering new treatments for hearing loss, a release by the University of Sheffield said on Wednesday.

The study was funded by Rinri Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing regenerative cell therapies for sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL).

Using a detailed representation of the microanatomy of the peripheral auditory neural structure, surgeons have now been able to reach the human cochlea safely with a routine surgical approach.

Marcelo Rivolta, Professor of Sensory Stem Cell Biology at the University of Sheffield and Founder of Rinri Therapeutics, said, "Until now, this region of the inner ear has been inaccessible in humans. This means that the pioneering advanced therapies to repair the auditory nerve, which have already proved successful in animal models, have been hampered by limited anatomical knowledge and the lack of a safe access to Rosenthal's canal - the compartment that houses the auditory neurons within the central core of the cochlea.

"We believe these findings will have immediate impact on both our understanding of the microstructure of the inner ear and the first in-human trials of new cell, gene and drug therapies to improve hearing loss and deafness."     

Dr Simon Chandler, CEO of Rinri Therapeutics, said, "We are delighted to have been able to collaborate with teams across the world to fund this ground-breaking research.

"People with severe hearing loss often suffer an enormous negative impact on their quality of life, withdrawing from their communities because their disability inhibits interactions with others.

"This research now paves the way for the successful delivery of our regenerative cell therapy for hearing loss that will bring significant positive impacts to healthcare systems and economies across the globe."

Professor Dan Jiang, Director of the Hearing Implant Centre at Guy's and Saint Thomas' Hospital, and Chief Investigator on the project, said, "This research provides intuitive knowledge to ear surgeons about the targets of the future cell, gene and drug therapies, and will allow them to reach those targets safely, as they have been trained to do."

Gerry O'Donoghue, Professor of Otology and Neurotology at the University of Nottingham, and Clinical Advisor to Rinri Therapeutics, said, "The inaccessibility of the human cochlea has hampered the progress of curative treatments for SNHL to date.

"However, these findings will enable the safe delivery of regenerative therapeutics to their target structures within the relatively impenetrable human cochlea, de-risking future clinical interventions and paving the way for clinical trials."  

The study, published in the latest issue of Scientific Reports, was funded by a grant from Rinri Therapeutics in collaboration with the Swedish Hearing Research Foundation.

The project relied heavily on scan data made available by Western University in Canada. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura

2
Jalandhar

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

3
Punjab

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claims responsibility for Sirsa Dera follower killing

4
Diaspora

Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years

5
Nation

Testimonies of 2 psychiatrists clinched Nirav Modi case: CBI

6
Chandigarh Projects Gathering Dust

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

8
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

9
World

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

10
Himachal

Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel closed beyond Solang after fresh snow in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Top News

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024

COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024, says previously set goal of USD 100 billion per year not enough

Developing countries are pushing rich countries to agree to ...

Himachal Assembly polls: High blitz campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

Himachal Assembly polls: Campaign ends, fate of 412 candidates to be decided on November 12

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, almost...

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

T20 World Cup: Experts slam India’s ‘timid’ powerplay approach after embarrassing semifinal defeat

England hammered India by 10 wickets, with Alex Hales and Jo...

9 Indians killed in Maldives fire

8 Indians among 10 killed in Maldives garage fire

Nationalities of two other victims yet to be ascertained, 28...

India top priority for US, waiting period for US visa likely to fall by mid-2023: Official

India top priority for US, waiting period for visa to significantly fall by mid-2023: Official

Plan is to issue around one lakh visas every month, says US ...


Cities

View All

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

4 of Rinda-Landa module nabbed with ammunition

Railways earns Rs 3.30 crore from ticketless passengers

Observe every Friday as 'dry day' to contain dengue: Amritsar district admn

Sikhs part & parcel of British defence forces: UK Major General

Exhibition on 1984 anti-Sikh riots organised at GNDU

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

71 challaned for farm fires in Bathinda

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

8 years on, Chandigarh’s second food street fails to serve purpose

Gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh seized at Chandigarh’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

Chandigarh's air quality drops to ‘very poor’

222 Chandigarh Housing Board flats ‘illegally occupied’

Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

Scuffle between two groups of students on JNU campus; 2 injured

Two students injured in scuffle on JNU campus

Delhi cops bust call centre duping people, 11 arrested

Delhi’s minimum temperature settles at 16.8 degrees Celsius; air quality ‘poor’

'Salt on wounds of Sikhs', says BJP after Congress names Jagdish Tytler on Delhi poll panel

Sukesh Chandrashekhar again writes to LG, seeks transfer to jail outside Delhi

IT raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner

Income tax raid held on premises of Jalandhar newspaper owner

Jalandhar AQI ‘very poor’, worst this season

Canada: Jalandhar’s Rajan Sawhney is Alberta’s Immigration Minister

Jalandhar MC collects Rs 27-crore property tax, hopes to achieve target

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Ludhiana ASI shoots himself dead inside thana’s ‘malkhana’

Ludhiana ASI 'shoots himself dead' at police station

Ludhiana: Most projects under Smart City Mission incomplete, MP holds review meeting

Poor air quality troubles residents in Ludhiana city areas

Ahmedgarh AQI reaches 395, season's worst

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Man dies of bullet injury, sons injured as property dispute takes ugly turn in Patiala

Air quality in Punjab sinks, triggers health concerns

AQI worsens in Patiala, health advisory issued

Patiala MC clears key development works worth Rs 6 crore for city

Patiala civic body staff seek salaries, stage protest