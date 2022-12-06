 Hybrid immunity behind difference in Covid numbers of India and China: Experts : The Tribune India

Hybrid immunity behind difference in Covid numbers of India and China: Experts

Hybrid immunity behind difference in Covid numbers of India and China: Experts


PTI

New Delhi, December 6

While hybrid immunity is behind India's low COVID-19 numbers, a large section of China's population may not have this protection provided by a combination of vaccination and prior infection, leading to spurt in cases there, experts say.

The experts also questioned the efficacy of the vaccines available to the people in China.

India has been witnessing lowest COVID-19 numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, while China has seen record numbers of the viral disease in recent days.

In the last 24 hours, India reported a rise of 165 COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases has declined to 4,345, according to the numbers shared by the Union government at 8 am on Tuesday.

The daily number of cases in the country had peaked at 4,14,188 (over 4.1 lakh) on May 7, 2021. The following month, on June 10, 2021, the number of deaths increased at 6,148.

On the other hand, China reported 19,903 infections in 24 hours, according to the World Health Organisation.

The recent daily cases are far higher than the previous record achieved in mid-April of roughly 1,000 cases a day.

China has adopted an extremely restrictive containment strategy, with a fair degree of success in the past.

Explaining the contrast in case trajectory between the two countries, Gautam Menon, who has been tracking Covid numbers since the start of the pandemic, said while the Indian population is largely protected through hybrid immunity, a large section of China's population may not have that immunity.

"The fact is that many of the newer variants are circulating in India, but that there has been no significant uptick in hospitalisations or deaths. This suggests that the Indian population is very largely protected through hybrid immunity," Menon, professor, Departments of Physics and Biology, Ashoka University, told PTI.

"For countries like China, which have had to rely solely on vaccinations to ensure some population-level immunity, this means that a large section of their population may not have the sort of immunity that a combination of a vaccination and a prior infection might provide to these new, immune-escaping variants," he added.

Protecting their population with the stringent measures that they have used, thus has a downside, Menon added.

Public health and policy expert Chandrakant Lahariya noted that the trajectory of COVID-19 in India and China is not comparable.

"India had three major waves, high coverage with two shots of COVID-19 vaccines which are highly efficacious. In comparison, China did not have any major waves till now," Lahariya told PTI.

"The vaccines used in China have low efficacy, and coverage in elderly population is low. In addition, more than 31 months into the pandemic, every country is different from others," he added.

Epidemiologist Ramanan Laxminarayan noted that COVID-19 is a challenging disease to understand but in some basic ways, it behaves rather predictably.

"China's predicament is that most of the population is vaccinated, albeit with a vaccine whose efficacy is in question. And unlikely in India, where the large first and second wave infected much of the population, the disease has been kept under tight control in China," he told PTI.

"As a result, population immunity is low. So, India's bad news of 2020 is a major reason behind its relatively safe position in 2022 and beyond," Laxminarayan, director of the One Health Trust - formerly known as the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy in Washington added.

China has used CoronaVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, which have been predominantly used globally, particularly in less wealthy nations.

New Omicron subvariants have led to an increase in cases in the US, China, Australia and Europe recently, giving rise to fears that cases may surge in India again.

Assuaging such fears, Menon said unlike China, a rise in India's Covid numbers is highly unlikely in the near future unless some completely new variant, very different from Omicron and its descendants, comes along.

"As China is having a fresh surge, India need not to worry. Just because there is a surge in China does not mean risk for India. SARS-CoV-2 has become endemic in the country," Lahariya added.

Laxminarayan agreed with Menon and Lahariya, saying a China like wave is unlikely but not impossible in India.

"It depends on whether there are new strains that are protected by our current levels of immunity," he explained.

However, Lahariya cautioned that the chance that India may face another wave cannot be ruled out.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

2
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

3
Himachal

Assembly Elections 2022: Poll of exit polls gives Gujarat, Himachal to BJP in record wins

4
Jalandhar

2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Brand Connect

Chemist Warehouse - Gold Coast Keto Australia Dark Truth You Need to Know

6
Nation

Lucky Ali says land mafia and IAS officer wife are illegally entering his farm, shares post

7
Nation

UP youth dies seconds after sneezing; viral video makes 'heart attack' trend on Twitter

8
Punjab

'Drugs problem increasing, youth will be finished', says SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor trade

9
Punjab

Patiala police nab fifth ranker in Naib Tehsildar recruitment for her involvement in cheating

10
Delhi

Caught on camera: 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

Don't Miss

View All
2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib
Chandigarh

2 Punjab residents give Rs 9.12 lakh to Kashmiri man a day after people steal apple cartons from his truck in Fatehgarh Sahib

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver’s response wins netizens heart
Trending

Ex-Twitter MD Parminder Singh forgets to pay for cab at Delhi airport; driver's response wins netizens heart

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda’s song ‘Dulhe Raja’; has sheep as ‘peeche ke baraati’ and donkeys as ‘agey ka band baaja’
Trending

Watch: Shepherd dances to Govinda's song 'Dulhe Raja'; has sheep as 'peeche ke baraati' and donkeys as 'agey ka band baaja'

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Top News

Priority should be given to countering terror-financing: NSA Doval at India-Central Asia meet

At meeting with 5 Central Asian NSAs, Ajit Doval urges cooperation in countering terror-financing

India offers to build transport networks in Central Asia; ta...

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police

In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

Drone, 2.5kg heroin recovered near India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran; fourth incident in 4 days

At 8.56pm on Monday, the troops hear the sound of a drone fr...

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers worldwide

Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world

US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says covid was man-made virus

The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...


Cities

View All

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

2 smugglers held with Rs 51 lakh drug money in Amritsar

Pakka Morcha enters 10th day

Tangled Mess: Cobweb of wires a threat to Amritsar residents

Stretch of Problems: Commuters, locals suffer as work on flyover in Amritsar moves at snail's pace

Set to host G-20 meet, Amritsar airport needs proper amenities

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Propofol deaths: Central drug control body to get anaesthetic tested again

Overhead Cables: Erring telcos asked to pay fee by December 16

10 days on run, two brothers held for murder in Mohali

Trial run on Zirakpur-Chandigarh side of elevated road conducted, finishing touches underway

2 more village ponds to become sarovars

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Exit polls predict landslide victory for AAP in MCD

Unmarried tenants told to vacate society

Four-storey building collapses in Delhi

Delhi air quality improves slightly, lands in ‘very poor’ category

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

Not so ‘smart’: City grapples with same old problems

Not so 'smart': City grapples with same old problems

In PUDA complex, parking lots turned into scrap, car market

Auditorium in Phagwara without power since 2018

Subordinate services' union announces agitation plan

Dengue case count 400

Dist procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

Ludhiana district procures 17.26 lakh MT paddy, 3% less than 2021

GST inspections create panic among businessmen in Ludhiana

Library employee booked for raping Class X student

Six arrested for planning loot in city

DBA polls rescheduled, to be held on January 6

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala district Congress ex-rural chief booked for fraud

Patiala Civic body acts tough on encroachers in city

Patiala District Bar Association to hold elections on December 16

Sanitation workers dump garbage on Punjabi University campus in Patiala

Govt employees to be trained in sign language