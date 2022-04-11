IIT Mandi researchers develop sustainable methods of soil stabilisation using bacteria

The process does not involve hazardous chemicals, and natural resources can be used sustainably

IIT Mandi researchers develop sustainable methods of soil stabilisation using bacteria

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, have developed sustainable techniques for soil stabilisation using a harmless bacteria called S Pasteurii that hydrolyse urea to precipitate calcite.

The process does not involve hazardous chemicals, and natural resources can be used sustainably. The study will help in designing microbial methods to improve soil shear strength at the field scale to protect the soil from erosion in hilly areas and during geo-disasters, the researchers claimed.

The findings of the research team have been recently published in the journal “Geotechnical and Geo-environmental Engineering of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE)”.

Soil stabilisation is the process of conferring long-term permanent strength to the soil by artificial means. It is used when construction work must be carried out on unstable grounds or to protect soil from erosion. Traditionally, mechanical processes such as compression and chemical processes such as the injection of chemical grout fluids into the soil are used for soil stabilisation.

According to the team, in the past decades, an eco-friendly and sustainable soil stabilisation technique – Microbial Induced Calcite Precipitation (MICP) – is being investigated worldwide. In this method, bacteria are used to produce calcium carbonate (calcite) within soil pores, which cements the individual grains together, thereby enhancing the soil/ground strength.

“Our study will be helpful in designing microbial methods to improve soil shear strength at the field scale, to protect the soil from erosion in hilly areas and during geo-disasters. We are also working on the microbe-driven production of construction material from quarry waste,” said KV Uday, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering.

“While there are studies worldwide on the development of MICP techniques for soil stabilization, the factors that affect the efficacy of the process are still not completely understood,” he added.

The researchers used a harmless bacteria called S Pasteurii that hydrolyse urea to precipitate calcite. The use of urea is particularly attractive because it does not involve hazardous chemicals and natural resources can be used sustainably. Their experimental setup consisted of a column of sand through which was percolated a mixture of the bacteria and cementing solution comprising urea, calcium chloride, nutrient broth, etc.

“The Calcite Precipitation Efficiency (CPE) depends on a number of parameters including and not limited to the concentration of the cementing solution, its flow rate through the column, the supply rate, applied pore volume, and the sand grain characteristics. We set out to understand the effects of various parameters on the CPE,”said Deepak Mori, research scholar, IIT Mandi.

Since there were numerous parameters involved, researchers used the Taguchi method to analyse the effects of these various parameters on the strength enhancement of soil by MICP. This method involves the use of orthogonal arrays to organize the parameters affecting any process and the levels at which they should be varied. The Taguchi method enables the analysis of many influential parameters without the corresponding need for many experiments.

“The team found that the amount of calcite formed is not as important as the size and location of the calcite grains formed in the pores during the process. The higher cementing solution concentration resulted in higher strength improvement. Similarly, the flow rate and the supply rate of the cementing solution also affected the enhancement of strength.

“There was an optimum value for these parameters that produced maximum calcite deposition and thereby best strength enhancement,” Mori said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

2
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

4
Delhi

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

5
Nation

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

6
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

7
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

8
World

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

9
Punjab

Give us time, will fulfil all promises: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

10
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’

Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party to resign from National Assembly and fight for freedom: Fawad Chaudhry

Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament

Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...

Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas

Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas

Both face action for ‘anti-party’ activities

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

World Homeopathy Day celebrated at Mohali

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University