 India among top 5 developing countries in aviation emissions in 2019, study finds : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • India among top 5 developing countries in aviation emissions in 2019, study finds

India among top 5 developing countries in aviation emissions in 2019, study finds

However, among the economically developing countries, India was found to be the third biggest contributor with close to 3 per cent share in global CO₂ emissions from aviation

India among top 5 developing countries in aviation emissions in 2019, study finds

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

New Delhi, May 1

In 2019, India was among the top five economically developing countries in terms of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions from aviation, a new research has found.

Calculating “nearly real-time” aviation emissions using global flight data, researchers found that overall, the US, China and Great Britain were the topmost contributors, with 22 per cent, 14 per cent and roughly 4 per cent share.

However, among the economically developing countries, India was found to be the third biggest contributor with close to 3 per cent share in global CO₂ emissions from aviation, following China at 14 per cent and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at more than 3 per cent.

The research team at Norwegian University of Science and Technology also found that India’s share in global CO₂ emissions from domestic aviation was the third highest at 1.5 per cent.

“The countries with the highest absolute domestic aviation CO₂ emissions (global percentage share in total CO₂ aviation emissions in parentheses) are the USA (13.4 per cent), China (8.9 per cent), India (1.5 per cent), Russia (1.2 per cent), and Japan (1.1 per cent),” the authors wrote.

The findings were published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

For their analysis, the researchers used the model, called AviTeam, which computes the fuel burnt for individual flights for the entire envelope based on a given trajectory.

When the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change treaty was signed, high-income countries were required to report their aviation-related emissions. However, the low- and middle-income countries, including China and India, were not required to report these emissions, even though they could voluntarily do so.

The researchers said the model is the first to provide information for the 45 lesser-developed countries that have never inventoried their greenhouse gas emissions from aviation.

“Our work fills the reporting gaps, so that this can inform policy and hopefully improve future negotiations,” said first author Jan Klenner, a PhD candidate at Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

“Now, we have a much clearer picture of aviation emissions per country, including previously unreported emissions, which tells you something about how we can go about reducing them,” said co-author Helene Muri, a research professor at the university.

The ability to calculate nearly real-time aviation emissions could also provide an important tool as the industry makes changes to de-carbonise, according to co-author Anders Hammer Stromman, a professor at Norwegian University of Science and Technology.

“I think it very nicely illustrates the potential in this type of work, where we have previously relied on statistical offices and reporting loops that can take a year or more to get this kind of information,” he said.

“This model allows us to do instant emissions modelling — we can calculate the emissions from global aviation as it happens,” said Stromman. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #England


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

2
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

3
India

India operated nest of spies in Australia, 2 expelled for bid to steal info in ’20: Report

4
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

7
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

8
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

In BJP’s bastion Hoshiarpur, Yamini Gomar’s poll campaign fails to gather steam

9
Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

10
Business

The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably

Don't Miss

View All
Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Top News

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

Deceased was accused of supplying weapons to shooters who op...

2 Delhi schools evacuated after they receive bomb threat

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

Plea in Supreme seeking expert panel to examine possible side effects, risk factors of Covishield vaccine

It said a large number of Covishield doses were administered...

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Election Commission revises protocol for handling, storage of symbol loading unit of EVM and VVPAT after Supreme Court order

Top poll body directs all state chief electoral officers to ...

Punjab ex-MLA Dalvir Goldy may join AAP a day after quitting Congress

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Amritsar: Cops crack woman’s murder case in 24 hours, minor held

Tarn Taran: Two members of extortion gang held, weapon recovered

Amritpal Singh’s campaign for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat begins after ‘ardas’ at Akal Takht

Passenger footfall crosses 30 lakh at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport

Lyricist’s book on Punjabis’ deep connect with Lahore released

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

In Bathinda, poll fever rises as candidates’ kin join canvassing

Bathinda: Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

3 Congress councillors, office-bearers undecided on support to nominee in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress candidate Manish Tewari dares BJP’s Sanjay Tandon to debate

Girl had narrow escape at Sector 23 swimming pool in Chandigarh

PGIMER receives Rs 2 crore donation from retired IAS officer

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Hoax bomb threat: Delhi govt issues advisory for schools

Poll campaigning virtually would allow even Dawood to participate, says Delhi High Court, dismisses plea

Jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

PSEB Class XII result: Lipika tops Jalandhar district with 98.6%

Phagwara: Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Hoshiarpur: A robbery that wasn’t, five arrested

Jalandhar MC takes stock of water crisis

Phagwara: Vehicle thief lands in police net

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class XII: Ekampreet bags first position in Punjab

PSEB Class VIII: Ayesha, Ravneet top district, share fourth spot in Punjab

NHAI rejects Ludhiana MC’s proposal for ads on Elevated Road pillars

85% of wheat crop over 2.45 lakh hectares harvested in Ludhiana district

Justice still elusive for Giaspura victims

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in in Patiala district

Girls clinch top 3 spots in PSEB Class XII exam in Patiala district

Punjabi University celebrates 63rd foundation day

Patiala: Jail inmates learn computer programming

Nabha residents put up hoardings with posers to campaigning LS candidates

Khalsa College, Patiala, holds lecture on placement