 India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share : The Tribune India

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

‘5G is growing in the secondary markets and it now makes up 13 per cent of global refurbished sales’

India leads global refurbished smartphone market, Apple captures 49% share

Photo for representation. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, April 24

India led the global refurbished smartphone market with 19 per cent (year-on-year) growth in 2022, as Apple captured 49 per cent of the refurbished smartphone market, followed by Samsung at 26 per cent, a report showed on Monday.

5G is growing in the secondary markets and it now makes up 13 per cent of global refurbished sales, according to Counterpoint Research.

With the demand for refurbished smartphones continuing to grow across most geographies, the global secondary smartphone market grew 5 per cent YoY last year.

"The business potential of dealing in refurbished smartphones remains high, but the limited supply is affecting most emerging markets like LATAM, Southeast Asia, India and Africa. Imports from mature markets like the US, Europe and Japan have reduced as they have to cater to their own demand," said senior analyst Glen Cardoza.

The growth would have been more if not for the 17 per cent decline in China's refurbished smartphone sales. This was the steepest drop for the Chinese secondary market in years.

"Consumers prefer a lower cost even if they have to deal with slightly more imperfection in the device. On the handset OEM side, outside of Apple, it is very difficult to make the economics work on reselling certified pre-owned volumes (CPO)-grade devices," said Research Director Jeff Fieldhack.

Apple is the fastest-growing brand in the used and refurbished sectors globally. This secondary market demand is affecting new iPhone sales and service revenues in many markets.

"Apple is a major contributor to the increasing refurbished share as compared to the new smartphone shipments in main markets. The supply crunch is mainly felt for iPhones in refurbished markets," the report showed.

Samsung's share decreased to 26 per cent in 2022 from 28 per cent in 2021.

Within the secondary market, there was a small percentage shift of Android consumers to iOS in 2022, which affected Samsung refurbished sales and this trend will likely continue in 2023.

"A lot of the changes in the secondary markets in 2022 will spill into 2023. 5G smartphone share will increase substantially and 4G smartphones may lose their value at a faster rate in 2023," the report mentioned.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Did Amritpal Singh surrender or was he arrested?

2
Punjab

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

3
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

4
Punjab

Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode may have played mediator in Amritpal's arrest

5
Punjab

Deep Sidhu's family differs from Amritpal's separatist agenda, opposed his hijacking 'Waris Punjab De'

6
Punjab

Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested

7
Punjab

UK’s silence aided Amritpal Singh’s arrest

8
Nation

India's top wrestlers spend night sleeping in the open 'on a footpath'

9
Chandigarh

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

10
Punjab

Feel relieved on seeing Amritpal Singh, will fight legal battle: Family

Don't Miss

View All
From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Top News

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city

India launches Operation Kaveri to evacuate its nationals from violence-hit Sudan; 500 reach port city

More Indian nationals on way to Port Sudan, says External Af...

Wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Top wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan

Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers have urged the top court t...

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

Indian Olympic Association to run day-to-day affairs of wrestling body till new body elections are held

The WFI has already announced that they will hold elections ...

Sacrilege bid by Sikh youth at Morinda gurdwara

Sacrilege attempt by Sikh youth in Morinda gurdwara of Rupnagar; CM Mann assures action

Jumped over the railing to enter the area where Guru Granth ...

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?

Why was Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after arrest?


Cities

View All

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Absconding gangster among 3 in police net

Amritsar MC to link house UID No. with civic amenities bill

Slow lifting of wheat leads to space crunch in mandis

Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Two held with heroin, stolen car

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Killing averted, 2 gangsters held

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Two days on, no trace of unit owner, 2 managers

Ahead of monsoon, Chandigarh civic body cleans 11K road gullies

Chandigarh Health Dept to prepare panel of radiologists, anaesthetists

Bombshell found in Panchkula park

22-yr-old nabbed for kidnap, rape of minor

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Domestic help held in Rs 3 lakh fraud case in Delhi

Man beaten to death in Delhi road rage case

10 held for ‘horse cart race’ in Delhi

CISF man dies by suicide at Metro station

‘Baisakhi Marathon’ in Delhi

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

Amritpal no Sikh leader, should have been arrested on first day: Capt Amarinder Singh

Gandhi Nagar, Ram Nagar residents decide to boycott AAP, Congress

BJP begins ‘Maha Sampark’ campaign

‘Elect first woman MP from Jalandhar’

Amritpal case: Wasn't a surrender, says Harpal Singh Cheema

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Roads in posh colonies cry for repairs; Ludhiana residents submit memo

Stray Canine Menace-II: No impact of sterilisation programme so far, say Ludhiana residents

Auditors flay Ludhiana MC for unadjusted ‘temporary advance’ of Rs 239.25 crore

51 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Peddler nabbed with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh in Ludhiana

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Patiala: Covid cases triple in 10 days

Lack of proper public transport system adds to residents’ woes

Residents protest MC’s failure to remove waste from roadside

60 cases since April 15, farm fires back in Punjab