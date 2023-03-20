 Indian scientist’s tiny, inexpensive sensor to tell if food is spoiled : The Tribune India

Indian scientist’s tiny, inexpensive sensor to tell if food is spoiled

Such configuration would allow continuous pH monitoring and accurately detect freshness limits

Indian scientist’s tiny, inexpensive sensor to tell if food is spoiled

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, March 20

An Indian researcher in the US has developed a small and low-cost acidity sensor that can tell in real time when food has spoiled.

The flexible pH sensor is just two millimetres in length and 10 millimetres wide, making it possible to incorporate the device into current food packaging methods, such as plastic wrapping.

Industries typically use much bulkier metres—roughly one inch long by five inches tall—to measure pH levels or how acidic or basic the food is, so they are not suitable to be included in every package of food to monitor its freshness in real time.

“The pH sensors we developed work like a small wireless radio-frequency identification device—similar to what you find inside your luggage tag after it has been checked at airports,” said Khengdauliu Chawang, a Ph.D. student at Southern Methodist University in Texas, US, who created the device.

“Every time a food package with our device passes a checkpoint, such as shipping logistics centres, harbours, gates or supermarkets’ entrances, they could get scanned and the data could be sent back to a server tracking their pH levels,” Chawang said in a statement by the university.

Such configuration, Chwang said, would allow continuous pH monitoring and accurately detect freshness limits along the entire journey—from farms to consumers’ houses.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, roughly 1.3 billion metric tonnes of food produced around the world goes waste every year. Creating the device was personal for Chawang, who is originally from Nagaland where the population relies heavily on agricultural crops.

“Food waste in Nagaland means undernourished children and extra fieldwork for the elderly to compensate for the loss,” Chawang said.

“The need to prevent food waste motivated me to think of a device that is not expensive or labour-intensive to develop, is disposable and can detect freshness levels,” the researcher explained.

Not only does food waste contribute to food insecurity and lost profits to food manufacturers, but food wastage is also bad for the environment, the researcher noted. Food freshness level is directly correlated to pH levels, Chawang explained.

For example, food with a pH level higher than the normal range indicates spoiled food, as fungi and bacteria thrive in high-pH environments.

Sudden pH changes in food storage during production and shipping can indicate possible food spoilage.

The pH level is measured by the concentration of hydrogen ions found in a substance or solution. The latest pH sensor has successfully been tested on food items like fish, fruits, milk and honey, Chawang said.

The sensor is made with a very small amount of biocompatible materials and uses printing technologies on flexible films.

“The entire process is similar to printing newspapers. The processing does not require expensive equipment or semiconductor cleanroom environment. Thus, the costs are low and make the sensor disposable,” said J. C. Chiao, a professor at SMU, who helped in the development of the device.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer’s (IEEE) Big Ideas competition at the 2022 IEEE Sensors Conference honoured Chawang with the Best Women-owned Business Pitch for her invention, the university added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

HC notice to Punjab on habeas corpus petition seeking 'release' of Amritpal Singh

2
Chandigarh

Crackdown on Amritpal: Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh, carrying of weapons prohibited

3
Punjab

Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon

4
Punjab

Amritpal chase: On single-lane link road motorbikes tried to divert cops; Khalistan sympathiser changed route 2-3 times

5
Amritsar

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s mom drives Oscar winner Guneet Monga to Golden Temple; see video

6
Punjab

Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh was preparing ‘khadkoos’, stockpiling arms: Intelligence dossier

7
Haryana

Amritpal Singh's financier Kalsi, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

8
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

9
Punjab

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

10
Nation

Khalistani elements pull down Indian flag in London; government summons senior-most British diplomat in Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Top News

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh

Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...


Cities

View All

400 issued challan for violating norms

400 issued challan for violating norms

Situation under control: Police

Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh

Jandiala Guru will be made a model constituency, says Power Minister

Modified vehicles have free run on roads as police look other way

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sohana chowk blockade continues

Amritpal Singh issue: Sohana chowk blockade continues in Mohali

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh's followers: Section 144 imposed, carrying of weapons prohibited in Chandigarh

Year before LS elections, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher gets active

PGI to help make cutting edge AI-based healthcare tools

18-year-old ice-cream vendor stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

Delhi businessman, friend assaulted by bouncers at hotel

All ED lock-ups in Delhi occupied, BRS leader Kavitha’s arrest unlikely till Thursday

37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Education, health to be at centre of Delhi’s Budget, say officials

Delhi Police to deploy 20,000 cops for ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’

Day after, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

Day afte crackdown on Amritpal Singh, more boots on the ground in Jalandhar

No action against travel agent despite FIR: Parents of students facing deportation from Canada

Amritpal Singh's 'larger than life' aura gone, says Jalandhar DIG

Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day to be observed in Lahore

300 students showcase models at fest in Kapurthala

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag marches

Solid waste being dumped in ‘Barsaati Nullah’, people fume

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, 2 arrested

Maintain peace, residents urged

Kisan Mela on Mar 24, 25

17 ‘followers’ detained in Malwa region

17 ‘followers’ of Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De detained in Malwa region

Residents question axing of trees at Baradari Gardens

Over 90 patients examined at free medical camp

Health Dept to vaccinate children, pregnant women

Varsity adopts 5 villages