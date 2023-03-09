Instagram down for thousands of users globally

March 9
Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
More than 46,000 users reported issues with accessing the photo-sharing platform in the United States at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.
Downdetector showed about 2,000 affected users from the UK, and more than 1,000 reports each from India and Australia.
Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies of heart attack at 66
Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained o...
Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout
Heated exchanges take place between minister Kuldeep Dhaliwa...