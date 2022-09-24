Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users

IANS
New Delhi, September 24
Meta-owned Instagram has rolled out a new feature globally that will allow users to upload longer uninterrupted Stories.
Currently, if an Instagram user uploads a Story that’s under 60 seconds, it is broken up into 15-second clips.
“Now, you'll be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15 second clips,” a Meta spokesperson told TechCrunch.
“We are always working on ways to improve the Stories experience,” the spokesperson added.
The viewers will also no longer have to continually tap to get through a long video that they may not actually want to see.
In addition, the ability to post longer uninterrupted Stories somewhat blurs the lines between Stories and Reels, as you now have two options when it comes to posting a 60-second video.
In June, Instagram added support for longer Reels of up to 90 seconds, up from the previous 60 second-limit.
Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is also testing a new Stories layout that hides excessive posts.
Users can currently post 100 Stories at once. While this number should remain the same despite the change, users who have received the update must tap a “Show All” button to see the rest of the Stories.
Otherwise, Instagram jumps to the next person's Stories. This brings about a significant change in how Instagram Stories works.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...