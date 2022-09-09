Instagram to soon test new repost feature with select users

IANS
San Francisco, September 9
Meta-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram has confirmed that it will soon give users the ability to repost other users' posts.
Although the company has not yet released the repost feature publicly, however, it plans to begin testing it with select users soon, reports TechCrunch.
"We're exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed - similar to how you can reshare in Stories - so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work," a Meta spokesperson was quoted as saying in an email.
"We plan to test this soon with a small number of people," the spokesperson added.
The new feature was first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra, who posted a screenshot that showcases a Reposts tab. The tab will likely be home to all the posts that users have reshared on their accounts.
As per the screenshot, the Repost tab will appear on users' profiles alongside the posts, reels and tagged photos tabs.
Instagram users who want to repost posts occasionally do so using third-party apps because there isn't a direct way to do so right now.
Last month, the platform announced that it will limit sensitive content for new teen users by default on the platform.
Instagram said that the Sensitive Content Control has only two options for teens -- "Standard" and "Less".
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, says Charles in his maiden address as King
Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession...
India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA
Disengagement process started on September 8 and will be com...
Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode
Decision taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations
Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash
A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...
BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana
Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala, Sambit Patra...