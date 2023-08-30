Instagram’s new feature to let creators highlight comments in Stories

IANS
New Delhi, August 30
Meta-owned Instagram is testing a new feature that will allow creators to share notable fan comments to their Stories, such as comments on their posts or Reels.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri stated in a post on the ‘IG updates’ channel that the company wants to make it easier for creators to highlight interesting comments.
“We’re testing the ability for public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. The idea is to help creators highlight important or interesting comments from fellow creators or fans,” he said.
Creators who participate in this test can highlight a comment by swiping it and tapping the "Add to story icon". In the Stories feed, the comment will appear alongside the original post.
However, Mosseri did not provide any information about the feature's public rollout or the size of the test.
Meanwhile, Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to create audio notes.
Mosseri said on his broadcast channel that "we haven't started testing anything publicly yet, but we're working on the ability to create audio notes to share with your friends".
Meta had first introduced 'Notes' on Instagram in December last year which helped users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to.
When Meta introduced Notes, it had said that this feature allows users to create short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.
