iPhone 15 Pro Max to have world's thinnest display?

ANI
Washington, March 27
If the reports are to be believed, then the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might be having the world's thinnest display.
According to Mashable, the front display of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may have bezels that are only 1.55mm thick (or 0.06 inches), making it the smartphone with the tiniest bezels ever created.
Mashable quoted Ice Universe, a tipster, which recently tweeted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would shatter Xiaomi 13's record for the narrowest black bezel (1.81 mm), as measured by its cover plate. S23 and iS22 - 1.95mmiCE Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 2.17mm.
The front glass films of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones leaked online this week, showing their ultra-thin bezels surrounding the displays. The future iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models are also anticipated to be the only ones to offer Apple's display features, Always-On and ProMotion.
According to rumours, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would have upgraded RAM, a titanium frame, solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, and other new features, reported Mashable.
