 ISRO lines up science missions for 2023; satellite launch market set for rocket-themed game of thrones : The Tribune India

ISRO lines up science missions for 2023; satellite launch market set for rocket-themed game of thrones

The upcoming year will also witness a series of experiments on India’s maiden human space flight - Gaganyaan project

ISRO lines up science missions for 2023; satellite launch market set for rocket-themed game of thrones

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, December 31

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will turn its focus on science experiments in 2023 with dedicated missions to the Sun - Aditya - and the moon - Chandrayaan-3 - even as the nascent start-up sector is set to soar in the space applications segment.

The upcoming year will also witness a series of experiments on India's maiden human space flight - Gaganyaan project - with the first uncrewed mission expected in the last quarter of 2023 aimed at validating the performance of the human-rated launch vehicle, orbital module propulsion system and recovery operations.

ISRO further plans to conduct the first runway landing experiment (RLV-LEX) of the reusable launch vehicle early next year from Aeronautical Test Range in Karnataka's Chitradurga, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh told Parliament this month.

Indian start-ups that marked their arrival with the sub-orbital flight by Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket, the first by a private sector company and the launch of Pixxel's hyperspectral satellites Shakuntala, on SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket in April and Anand onboard ISRO's PSLV in November.

Skyroot Aerospace, which launched India's first privately-developed rocket in November, plans to put a client satellite in orbit sometime next year, while Agnikul Cosmos, a start-up incubated on the IIT-Madras campus, has also lined up the test flight of its highly customisable Agnibaan rocket.

"We are developing six commercial hyperspectral imagery satellites which will be ready for launch next year," Awais Ahmed, Pixxel co-founder and CEO, had told PTI.

Ahmed said many more rocket companies around the globe will see their first orbital launches come to fruition which will lead to a rocket-themed game of thrones as they vie for the same set of customers sending satellites into space.

The start-ups are eyeing the huge space applications market in the country, which was earlier the sole domain of ISRO, carving a niche for themselves in the earth-imaging sector, developing rockets to launch small satellites, designing cheaper fuels for satellites and even planning to take tourists on a space journey.

"The potential for innovative space applications is immense, especially if established aerospace companies form partnerships with businesses that traditionally haven't ventured into orbit, e.g. pharmaceutical, agriculture companies," Chaitanya Dora Surapureddy, Chief Financial Officer, DhruvaSpace, told PTI.

DhruvaSpace had launched two satellites Thybolt 1 and 2 onboard ISRO's PSLV C-54 mission that demonstrated the ability to conduct amateur satellite communication which will help ham radio operations.

Surapureddy said DhurvaSpace has already bagged its first commercial contract worth Rs 20 crore to build satellites.

"The number of space startups in India has already crossed 100 and these startups have raised funding of more than USD 245.35 million," Lieutenant General AK Bhatt (retd), Director General, Indian Space Association  said.

Agnikul also inaugurated its first launchpad and mission control centre at ISRO's Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

In 2022, the industry witnessed some major milestones with NewSpace India Limited authorising the space conglomerate formed by Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited a Rs 860-crore contract for the commercial development of next five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles.

OneWeb also signed up the services of ISRO's launch vehicle to put 36 satellites in low-earth orbit from Sriharikota. A follow-up launch of another 36 satellites is expected next year.

The OneWeb contract for ISRO is learnt to be an outcome of some aggressive bidding by the Indians after the Ukraine conflict knocked off the Russian space launch capabilities off the market.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

IPS officer dies of cardiac arrest during Himachal Pradesh CM's Dharamsala rally

2
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

3
Brand Connect

Tim Noakes Keto Gummies South Africa [SCAM OR LEGIT] EXPOSED?

4
Haryana

Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT

5
Nation

'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night

6
Delhi

Fresh CCTV footage shows Kanjhawala victim fighting with another woman outside hotel hours before dragging incident: Police

7
Trending

Watch: Financial meltdown compels Pakistan nationals carry cooking gas in plastic balloons amid shortage, internet reacts

8
Brand Connect

Alpilean Reviews 2023: Safe Alpine Ice Hack Results or Hidden Weight Loss Dangers?

9
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

10
Nation

Cinema hall owners can bar moviegoers from carrying outside food and beverages: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Top News

Top US drone manufacturer announces partnership to manufacture aero-structures in India

Top US drone manufacturer announces partnership to manufacture aero-structures in India

San Diego-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems says it...

Incursions along Indo-Tibet border are by China: Tibetan Sikyong

Incursions along Indo-Tibet border are by China: Tibetan Sikyong

The President also called Sikyong, says since Tibet had sign...

Delhi Sultanpuri accident: Brain matter missing, ribs exposed, revels autopsy

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Man urinates on woman passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

Himachal Pradesh Assembly: 1st session starts on stormy note, MLAs take oath

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's first session starts on a stormy note; MLAs take oath


Cities

View All

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

KMSC burns Punjab govt’s effigies

21 phones, cigarettes seized in Amritsar Central Jail

Covid: Amritsar sees two cases in 48 hours

Eight days on, police clueless in Manawala murder case

Biting cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, Gurdaspur shivers at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

Junior athletics coach who has accused former Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Athletics coach who accused former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records her statement before magistrate

Chandigarh Administration allows 28 changes in CHB units

4 nabbed for three Mohali carjackings

Army’s bomb squad removes shell found near Punjab CM's house

Dense fog to stay till January 6, says Chandigarh MeT

Delhi Sultanpuri accident: Brain matter missing, ribs exposed, revels autopsy

Delhi woman's autopsy reveals brain matter missing, ribs exposed

Delhi woman gets ‘acid attack’ threat from neighbour

Delhi Police ASI causes accident, leads to 6-car pileup

Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest; 19 trains delayed

Car occupants knew Anjali was stuck in wheels, claims 'friend'

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two dhaba workers die of asphyxiation

Two POs fall in police net

City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Badminton, kickboxing players honoured

Block primary education office remains incomplete

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Gangster Ajay Pandit held from village in Himachal

Day after, employees of driving centre, DC office observe pen-down strike

Case registered against trio

Police range crackdown on drugs, gangsters, terrorists sets record

NGO, shopkeepers protest delay

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Free breast cancer screening facility unveiled at Samana

Patiala: VB nabs three for taking bribe

Drug smuggler held with 10K narcotic pills

Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Truck operators allow partial traffic movement