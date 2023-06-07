LinkedIn introduces ID verification feature in India

New Delhi, June 7
Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has introduced its identity verification feature for Indian users.
"Having an ID verification means that the individual's government-issued ID is verified by one of LinkedIn's verification partners," Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.
In India, HyperVerge, a third-party identity verification service which uses DigiLocker -- an online wallet for Indian government-issued IDs like the Aadhaar Card -- handles ID verification.
The ID verification is available for users with a valid Aadhaar number and an Indian phone number.
"On LinkedIn, when you show that you're the real you, you'll have an even greater chance of finding the professional opportunities that matter to you and your community," Gupta said.
He further mentioned that the platform does not have access to any sensitive data from the member's Aadhaar.
"If you don't have an Aadhaar, you can still verify other information for use on LinkedIn using different methods. You can choose to verify through your work email, or workplace credentials," he added.
In April, the company launched ID verification in the US, and it plans to roll out this feature in other regions soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia meet sports minister Anurag Thakur
Government had invited wrestlers for talks
Cabinet approves Rs 143 hike in paddy MSP
The highest increase is in moong MSP, which will be Rs 8,558...
BKU (Charuni) activists sit on dharna in Haryana's Shahabad against arrest of union leaders
Gurnam Singh Charuni and several other union leaders were ar...
Ahead of PM Modi's Washington visit, India and US hold meet to firm up deliverables in strategic areas
Modi will visit US from June 21 to 24
Joint action committee of Punjab colleges starts 5-day dharna to oppose centralised counselling
Protest in front of Jalandhar DC’s office