Man stranded in Alaska rescued after his iPhone sends SOS alert via satellite

Washington, December 5
American tech giant Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature for iPhone 14 line-up, which was recently activated by the company in the US and Canada, has already helped in saving a stranded man in Nimiuk Point, Alaska.
According to GSM Arena, a tech-related news website, a report dispatch was issued by the Alaska Department of Public Safety and it confirms that Alaska State Troopers rescued a stranded snowmobiler.
The rescue operation happened on December 1 at 2 am local time after the person activated the Emergency SOS function on his iPhone.
The report clarified that the Apple Emergency Response Center reached out to the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue department with the exact GPS coordinates of the stranded man, reported GSM Arena.
A team of four volunteers was then dispatched and tracked him down.
As per GSM Arena, Apple's Emergency SOS feature is currently live in the US and Canada for Apple users and is expected to span across France, Germany, Ireland and the UK later this month.
