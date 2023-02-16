 Melting of Antartica’s Thwaites Glacier observed by underwater robot : The Tribune India

Melting of Antartica’s Thwaites Glacier observed by underwater robot

Study concludes that Thwaites has retreated smoothly and steadily up the ocean floor since at least 2011

Melting of Antartica’s Thwaites Glacier observed by underwater robot

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Washington, February 16

Widespread cracks and crevasses were revealed in observations beneath the floating shelf of the vulnerable Thwaites Glacier of the Antarctic, where melting occurs more rapidly, contributing to its retreat and potentially to sea-level rise, according to a new study.

The first-of-its-kind observation of the Florida-sized glacier was obtained by deploying the remotely operated Icefin underwater robot through a nearly 2,000-foot-deep borehole drilled in the ice, the study said.

The research team from Cornell University, US, and international collaborators, captured the first close-up views of the critical point near the grounding line where Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica - one of the continent’s fastest changing and most unstable glaciers - meets the Amundsen Sea, the study said.

From that area, the researchers concluded that Thwaites has retreated smoothly and steadily up the ocean floor since at least 2011.

They found that flat sections covering much of the ice shelf’s base were thinning, though not as quickly as computer models had suggested.

Meanwhile, the walls of steeply sloped crevasses and staircase-like features were melting outward at much faster rates, the study said.

The findings, reported in the journal Nature, provided new insight into melting processes at glaciers exposed to relatively warm ocean water, and promised to improve models predicting Thwaites’ potentially significant contribution to sea-level rise.

Icefin, developed by Schmidt’s team, is a small robotic oceanographer that allows researchers to study ice and water around and beneath ice shelves and develop the technology to explore other oceans in our solar system, according to the study.

“These new ways of observing the glacier allow us to understand that it’s not just how much melting is happening, but how and where it is happening that matters in these very warm parts of Antarctica,” said Britney Schmidt, associate professor of astronomy and earth and atmospheric sciences at Cornell.

“We see crevasses, and probably terraces, across warming glaciers like Thwaites.

“Warm water is getting into the cracks, helping wear down the glacier at its weakest points,” said Schmidt.

“Icefin is collecting data as close to the ice as possible in locations no other tool can currently reach,” said Peter Washam, co-researcher on Schmidt’s team, who led analysis of Icefin data used to calculate melt rates.

“It’s showing us that this system is very complex and requires a rethinking of how the ocean is melting the ice, especially in a location like Thwaites,” said Washam.

The robotic under-ice observations were collected in early 2020 as part of the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration (ITGC), the largest international field campaign ever undertaken in Antarctica, funded by the National Science Foundation and the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council.

Since the 1990s, the Thwaites grounding line has retreated nearly 9 miles, or 14.5 kilometres (kms), and the amount of ice flowing out of the 75-mile-wide, or 120-km-wide, region has nearly doubled, according to ITGC, the study said.

Because much of the glacier sits below sea level, it is considered susceptible to rapid ice loss that could raise sea levels by more than 1.5 feet, or about half a metre, the study said.

Collapse of the ice sheet behind Thwaites could add substantially more, “with profound consequences for humanity,” according to BAS.

The BAS team, which used hot water to drill the borehole Icefin accessed about 1 mile, 1.6 kms, from the Thwaites grounding line, reported that over a nine-month period, the ocean in that area became warmer and saltier.

Surprisingly, the vertical melt rate over much of the ice was less than previously modelled, averaging 6 feet to 18 feet per year, the study said.

“Our results are unexpected, but the glacier is still in trouble,” said Peter Davis, an oceanographer at the BAS.

“If an ice shelf and a glacier is in balance, the ice coming off the continent will match the amount of ice being lost through melting and iceberg calving.

“What we have found is that despite small amounts of melting, there is still rapid glacier retreat, so it seems that it doesn’t take a lot to push the glacier out of balance,” said Davis.

Covering an area larger than Florida or Britain, collapse of the Thwaites Glacier in western Antarctica could contribute significantly to sea-level rise, according to the ITGC.

The researchers attributed the varying melt rates in different topography to water stratification and mixing.

Along flat sections of ice, a thin layer of melted freshwater acts as a barrier to warmer ocean currents, suppressing upward melting, they said.

In contrast, water funnelling through sloped crevasses and scalloped terraces transfers heat that promotes faster sideways melting, at estimated rates of up to 140 feet per year, they said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann: 3 more toll plazas on Punjab highways to be shut

2
Nation

Russia offers new engine for Sukhoi jets

3
Himachal

Soon, Kalka to Shimla by train in 3 hrs

4
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

5
Nation

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

6
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

7
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

8
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

9
Chandigarh

Ban on stilt plus 4-storey buildings in Haryana: Dealers meet HSVP Chief Administrator

10
Punjab THE TRIBUNE IMPACT

Realtors rush to deposit money for grabbed land

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

Two Mewati men, suspected of cattle smuggling, abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported

Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

Income tax ‘survey’ operations at BBC offices continue for third day

The operation that began at the British Broadcasting Corpora...

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm ‘Team Jorge’ in elections in India

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...

Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors

Health ministry drops 65-year age ceiling for organ recipients from deceased donors

A citizen can now register for organ donation in any state; ...


Cities

View All

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

Hindu jatha leaves for Pakistan to visit Katas Raj temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

BSF seizes old hand grenade, 15 bullets near international border in Amritsar

Update Aadhaar cards issued 10 years ago, says UIDAI official

Man found hanging, kin allege foul play

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Parking goes for toss in Chandigarh sans attendants

Morcha protest stone’s throw away, testing times for pupils of 2 schools

Chandigarh Health Department gets encroached GMSH-16 passage cleared

Himachal Pradesh teen gives new lease of life to 2 at PGI

Technology push: 28 startups get STPI backing

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Delhi murder: Accused Sahil erased Nikki Yadav's data, chats; Crime Branch examining CCTV footage to identify routes taken on incident night

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab’s Phillaur

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

MC likely to cancel Wariana biomining pact with pvt firm

CM Mann to unveil statue of Brig Chandpuri tomorrow

CM Mann’s visit brings Hoshiarpur to a halt

Ahead of LS bypoll, Union Minister meets sarpanchces, discusses Central schemes

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

26 villages declared ‘drug-free’ in dist

Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Traffic jams near bus stand, Samrala Chowk a headache

Cops crack down on underage driving

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Illegal buildings mushroom in Patiala, Punjab CM orders Vigilance Bureau probe

Notices soon to biz units over lack of fire safety equipment

International meet on 150th birth anniversary of Bhai Vir Singh

Tickling the funny bone