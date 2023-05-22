 Meta hit with record 1.3 billion dollar fine over data transfers by EU over US data transfer : The Tribune India

Meta hit with record 1.3 billion dollar fine over data transfers by EU over US data transfer

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, including the ‘unjustified and unnecessary fine’

Meta hit with record 1.3 billion dollar fine over data transfers by EU over US data transfer

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Reuters

Dublin, May 22

Meta was hit with a record 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) fine by its lead European Union privacy regulator over its handling of user information and given five months to stop transferring users' data to the United States.

The fine, imposed by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), came after Meta continued to transfer data beyond a 2020 EU court ruling that invalidated an EU-US data transfer pact.

It tops the previous record EU privacy fine of 746 million euros handed by Luxembourg to Amazon.com Inc in 2021.

The battle over where Meta's Facebook stores its data began a decade ago after Austrian privacy campaigner Max Schrems brought a legal challenge over the risk of US snooping in light of disclosures by former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Meta said in a statement that it will appeal the ruling, including the "unjustified and unnecessary fine that "sets a dangerous precedent for countless other companies." It will also seek a stay of the suspension orders through the courts.

The social media giant reiterated that it expected a new pact facilitating the safe transfer of EU citizens' personal data to the United States would be fully implemented before it has to suspend transfers.

That would mean its previous warning that a stoppage could force it to suspend Facebook services in Europe would not come to pass.

"Without the ability to transfer data across borders, the internet risks being carved up into national and regional silos," Meta said.

The DPC said in March that EU and US officials hoped that the new data protection framework - agreed by Brussels and Washington in March 2022 - may be ready by July.

Europe's top court, the European Court of Justice, threw out the two previous pacts over concerns about US surveillance.

Schrems, the Austrian privacy campaigner, said Meta's plans to rely on the new deal for transfers going forward was unlikely to be a permanent fix.

"In my view, the new deal has maybe a 10% chance of not being killed by the CJEU (EU Court of Justice). Unless US surveillance laws gets fixed, Meta will likely have to keep EU data in the EU," he said in a statement.

The Irish watchdog, which is the lead EU regulator for many of the world's top technology companies because of the location of their European headquarters in Ireland, has said the suspension order could create a precedent for other firms.

It has now fined Meta a total of 2.5 billion euros for breaches under the bloc's General Data Protection Regulation's (GDPR), introduced in 2018.

The DPC said that it did not initially propose adding a fine to the suspension order, but that four other EU supervising authorities disagreed and the record fine was included after a ruling by the European Data Protection Board (EDPB).

The Irish regulator has fined Meta more than any other tech firm and has 10 other inquiries open into the social media group's platforms.

#Meta #United States of America USA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

5
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

6
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

8
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

9
Trending

Shubman Gill, his sister Shahneel abused on social media after Gujarat Titans send Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore out of IPL

10
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 crore in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research
Trending

World’s first lip kiss occurred in Mesopotamia 4,500 years ago: Research

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Impact of Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal ‘very very marginal’ on economy: RBI Governor

Said it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circu...

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab b...

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with counterpart Anthony Albanese

Modi is visiting Australia from May 22-24 as guest of Austra...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon