Meta to hide posts about suicide, eating disorders from teens' Instagram and Facebook feeds

San Francisco, January 10
Meta on Tuesday said it would start hiding inappropriate content from teenagers' accounts on Instagram and Facebook, including posts about suicide, self-harm and eating disorders.
The social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, said in a blog post that while it already aims not to recommend such “age-inappropriate” material to teens, now it also won't show it in their feeds, even if it is shared by an account they follow.
“We want teens to have safe, age-appropriate experiences on our apps,” Meta said.
Teen users — provided they did not lie about their age when they signed up for Instagram or Facebook — will also see their accounts placed on the most restrictive settings on the platforms, and they will be blocked from searching for terms that might be harmful.
“Take the example of someone posting about their ongoing struggle with thoughts of self-harm. This is an important story, and can help destigmatise these issues, but it's a complex topic and isn't necessarily suitable for all young people,” Meta said. “Now, we'll start to remove this type of content from teens' experiences on Instagram and Facebook, as well as other types of age-inappropriate content.”
Meta's announcement comes as the company faces lawsuits from dozens of US states that accuse it of harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by knowingly and deliberately designing features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms.
Critics said Meta's moves don't go far enough.
“Today's announcement by Meta is yet another desperate attempt to avoid regulation and an incredible slap in the face to parents who have lost their kids to online harms on Instagram,” said Josh Golin, executive director of the children's online advocacy group Fairplay.
“If the company is capable of hiding pro-suicide and eating disorder content, why have they waited until 2024 to announce these changes?”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy
There was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body
Suchana Seth’s husband to be questioned after cremation today; boy had spoken to his father over video call on Sunday
CEO had ‘tried to render her son unconscious to prevent him ...
Body of 4-year-old boy killed by his mother brought to Bengaluru; child to be cremated later today
The victim's father, Venkat Raman, brings the body to an apa...
Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan government custody serving 78-year imprisonment sentence: United Nations
Saeed, 73, was designated as a global terrorist by the UN Se...
Uttar Pradesh shocker: Cop, others urinate in student’s mouth, force him to lick their spit from slippers
A bullet fired upon the MCA student passed close to his earl...