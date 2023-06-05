 Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Report : The Tribune India

Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Report

‘We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,’ tweets Microsoft

Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Report

Photo for representation. Reuters



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Thousands of users reported problem in using Microsoft 365, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com

“We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

In another tweet, Microsoft said, “We’ve halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.”

