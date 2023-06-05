Microsoft 365 down for thousands of users: Report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Thousands of users reported problem in using Microsoft 365, according to outage tracking website downdetector.com

User reports indicate Microsoft 365 is having problems since 10:20 AM EDT. https://t.co/H4CuqClVY5 RT if you're also having problems #Microsoft365down — Downdetector (@downdetector) June 5, 2023

“We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web. Further details can be found under EX571516 in the admin center. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023

In another tweet, Microsoft said, “We’ve halted an ongoing deployment and are monitoring services to see if that provides relief to the environment.”

#Microsoft