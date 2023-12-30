 Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot app to iOS, iPadOS : The Tribune India

Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot app to iOS, iPadOS

The tech giant recently rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot

Microsoft brings AI-powered Copilot app to iOS, iPadOS

San Francisco, December 30

After Android, Microsoft has launched its AI-powered Copilot app for Apple iOS and iPadOS users.

Both versions of the Copilot app (formerly Bing chat) are now available to download from the Apple App Store.

The app works similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app.

“Improve your productivity with Copilot – your AI-powered chat assistant. Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3,” according to the app description.

Unlike the free version of ChatGPT which runs GPT-3.5, Copilot lets you access GPT-4, the latest large language model (LLM) from OpenAI, for free.

The Copilot app on iOS allows access to chatbot capabilities, image generation through DALL-E 3, and the ability to draft text for emails and documents.

“These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions. Chat and create all in one place for free,” according to Microsoft.

The tech giant recently rebranded Bing Chat to Copilot. The tech giant has also partnered with Suno, a leader in AI-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to Copilot.

Earlier this month, the company announced a number of new features which will be added to its Copilot service soon, including OpenAI’s latest models. 

