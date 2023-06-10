Microsoft launches voice chat feature to AI-powered Bing Chat

San Francisco, June 10
Microsoft has launched a new 'voice chat' feature to its AI-powered Bing Chat on the desktop, which will let users talk to the AI chatbot by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chat box.
Currently, the voice chat feature supports five languages -- English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin.
The company said it will add more languages soon.
"We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat -- How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Friday.
Moreover, the company said that Bing Chat also supports text-to-speech answers, which will respond to your questions in its own voice.
"Using voice input, ask Bing Chat -- What's the toughest tongue twister you know?" the company said.
Meanwhile, Microsoft has again increased Bing Chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session and 300 chats per day.
"Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day," Microsoft CVP of Search & AI, Jordi Ribas tweeted.
Over the past couple of months, the company has gradually increased the chatbot's limit to enhance its usability.
