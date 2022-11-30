 More than half of mobile connections in India to be 5G by 2028, says Ericsson report : The Tribune India

More than half of mobile connections in India to be 5G by 2028, says Ericsson report

According to EMR, the smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 77 per cent in 2022 to 94 per cent in 2028

More than half of mobile connections in India to be 5G by 2028, says Ericsson report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 30

More than half of the total mobile connections in India will be 5G by the end of 2028 and 4G connections in the country are expected to decline after touching a peak of 930 million subscribers in 2024, telecom gear maker Ericsson said in its mobility report on Wednesday.

The Ericsson Mobility Report (EMR) said The average data traffic per smartphone in the India region is the highest globally. It is projected to grow from 25 GB per month in 2022 to around 54 GB per month in 2028.

“Rapid 5G deployments by Indian service providers will enable 5G subscriptions to reach around 31 million by the end of 2022 and 690 million by the end of 2028.

“5G will represent around 53 per cent of mobile subscriptions at the end of 2028. 4G subscriptions are expected to peak in 2024 at around 930 million and will thereafter decline to an estimated 570 million by the year 2028,” EMR said.

According to EMR, the smartphone subscriptions in India as a percentage of total mobile subscriptions are expected to grow from 77 per cent in 2022 to 94 per cent in 2028.

The report estimates that there will be five billion 5G subscriptions globally, accounting for 55 percent of all subscriptions by the end of 2028.

In that same timeframe, 5G population coverage is projected to reach 85 per cent while 5G networks are expected to carry around 70 per cent of mobile traffic and account for all contemporary traffic growth.

“Overall mobile subscriptions are expected to top 8.4 billion by the end of 2022, and 9.2 billion by the end of 2028. Most subscriptions are associated with smartphones. At the end of 2022, 6.6 billion smartphone subscriptions are estimated, accounting for about 79 percent of all mobile phone subscriptions,” the report said.

India is also expected to drive growth of 5G based fixed wireless access services which will be the wireless alternative to wireline broadband connectivity for homes and businesses.

“Driven in part by accelerated FWA plans in India, and expected growth in other emerging markets, FWA is forecast to grow at 19 percent year-on-year through 2022-28, and top 300 million connections by the end of 2028,” the report said.

Globally, almost 230 telecom operators have launched 5G services to date, with more than 700 5G smartphone models announced or launched commercially, according to the report.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

4
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

6
Trending

25-year-old software engineer breaks all traditions as she rides horse-drawn carriage to groom's house

7
Punjab

Centre refuses release of Rural Development Fund to Punjab

8
Punjab

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

9
Punjab

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

10
Delhi

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

India GDP grows at 6.3 per cent in Jul-Sept quarter, in line with RBI projection

India GDP growth slips to 6.3 pc in Q2, dragged down by manufacturing, mining sectors

GDP had expanded by 8.4 per cent in the corresponding quarte...

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Islamic State leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle

Al-Qurayshi is third leader to be killed since IS founder Ab...

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

India-US military drills near LAC violate the spirit of Sino-India agreements: China

The 18th edition of India-US joint military exercise ‘Yudh A...

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

G-20 meets: Beautification of roads from international airport to Chandigarh on cards

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

MoD grants three more months to pensioners for annual life certification

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

AIIMS-Delhi servers remain down for 8th day; 20 per cent rise in walk-in OPD patients

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Conman Sukesh’s close aide Pinky Irani arrested; gave expensive gifts to actresses on his behalf

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala