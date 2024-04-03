 Multi-institutional team tracks virus behind India’s lumpy skin cattle disease : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Multi-institutional team tracks virus behind India’s lumpy skin cattle disease

Multi-institutional team tracks virus behind India’s lumpy skin cattle disease

There have been two major outbreaks of this disease in India, the first in 2019 and a more severe outbreak in 2022, infecting more than two million cows.

Multi-institutional team tracks virus behind India’s lumpy skin cattle disease

Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Bengaluru, April 3

A multi-institutional team has provided critical insights into the evolution and origins of the virus strains fuelling lumpy skin cattle disease outbreak, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has said.

In May 2022, cattle across India began dying of a mysterious illness.

Since then, about 1 lakh cows have lost their lives to a devastating outbreak of what scientists have identified as lumpy skin disease, Bengaluru-based IISc said on Tuesday in a press release.

“It was a calamity in some ways-a national emergency,” said Utpal Tatu, Professor in Department of Biochemistry department at IISc.

Tatu is part of a multi-institutional team that decided to probe the cause of the outbreak. Their study was published in ‘BMC Genomics’, the press release issued by IISc said.

A viral infection caused by Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV), is transmitted by insects like flies and mosquitoes. It causes fever and skin nodules, and can be fatal for cattle.

LSDV was first found in Zambia in 1931 and remained confined to the Sub-African region until 1989, after which it started spreading to the Middle East, Russia and other southeast European nations, before spreading to South Asia.

There have been two major outbreaks of this disease in India, the first in 2019 and a more severe outbreak in 2022, infecting more than two million cows, the release said.

To investigate the current outbreak, the team collected skin nodules, blood and nasal swabs from infected cattle in various states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka, in collaboration with veterinary institutes. They performed advanced whole-genome sequencing of DNA extracted from 22 samples.

“The biggest challenge was the lack of an established LSDV genome sequencing and analysis pipeline. We had to adapt techniques from the Covid research,” said Ankeet Kumar, PhD student at IISc and co-lead author.

“Data was also limited, so we compiled all available global LSDV genome sequences to make our analysis robust,” he added.

Their genomic analysis revealed two distinct LSDV variants circulating in India — one with a low number of genetic variations and another with a high number of genetic variations. The sequence with fewer variations was genetically similar to the 2019 Ranchi and 2020 Hyderabad strains that were sequenced previously. The samples with high variations, however, turned out to be similar to LSDV strains from an outbreak in Russia in 2015.

Kumar said that there are no previous reports of such highly varied LSDV strains in India. Viruses that have DNA as the genetic material, like LSDV, are generally more stable than RNA viruses. Therefore, finding so many genetic variations was quite surprising, and could explain the severity of the disease, he added The team found a large number of genetic variations, over 1,800. These include deletions and insertions in various genes, single-letter changes in DNA (called SNPs), and genetic variations in regions between genes, the release said.

Importantly, they found a large number of genetic variations in viral genes critical for binding to host cells, evading immune response, and replicating efficiently. This likely enhanced the virus’ ability to cause disease.

“Cattle developed more severe symptoms in areas where we found highly diverse strains. This suggests that the genetic variations could elevate virulence,” said Kumar.

Such insights can pave the way for improved diagnostics, vaccines and interventions to combat emerging infectious diseases that threaten livestock and livelihoods. Tatu’s research group has conducted similar studies on COVID-19 during the pandemic, and more recently on the rabies virus.

“The genomic data will prove invaluable for vaccine development by revealing molecular hotspots and genetic variations to target,” noted Tatu.

“This is a first for characterising the genomic landscape of LSDV during India’s outbreak on a national scale.”

The study represents an example of the “One Health” approach in which multidisciplinary teams, including molecular biologists, computational experts and veterinary doctors come together to address issues of national relevance.

Tatu also emphasises how collaboration between veterinary experts and multiple scientific institutions was critical to tracing the variants across the country. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Charanjit Channi's birthday cake with words 'Sada Channi Jalandhar' leads to controversy

2
India

Missing Kerala man, wife, another woman found dead mysteriously in Arunachal Pradesh hotel

3
Haryana

Police file chargesheet against 7 accused in Divya Pahuja murder case

4
India

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

5
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Consensus in SAD on realtor Sharma’s name from Patiala

6
Himachal

Soaring airfare to Himachal Pradesh's Kangra valley hits travellers hard

7
India

‘Bad habits’, countries should not comment on others’ internal affairs: S Jaishankar

8
India

Delhi High Court grants divorce to Kunal Kapur on grounds of cruelty; chef had accused wife of ‘never respecting his parents and humiliating him’

9
Delhi

Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

10
Punjab

AAP picks Malvinder Singh Kang, Raj Kumar Chabbewal for 2 Punjab seats

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

The AAP national convener, who was arrested by the ED on Mar...

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

A collective fast will be observed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar,...

Ajit Doval flags concerns over cross-border terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet; mentions Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad

Ajit Doval flags concerns over cross-border terrorism at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet; mentions Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad

He calls for shunning double standards in combating the mena...

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

The saffron party has been in touch with the Maluka family f...

Boxer Vijender Singh set to join BJP

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Singh had fought 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from...


Cities

View All

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement

No-show during first two days of wheat procurement in Amritsar

Govt revokes order on private silos amid protest threat

First time since 1996, SAD, BJP to take on each other in Amritsar

Forum holds dialogue on ways to invite US investment in Amritsar

Amritsar MC demolishes 4 buildings for violations

IAS officer Parampal Kaur resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha election from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Akali leader Sikander Maluka's daughter-in-law resigns from IAS, likely to contest from Bathinda on BJP ticket

Bathinda village bans entry of BJP leaders

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Chandigarh MC collects Rs 55 crore property tax, over 40K default on payment

Removal of escalators spells chaos at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh ex-MP Pawan Kumar Bansal leaves for Delhi

Medical trash, sewage being dumped into Ghaggar: Panchkula residents

Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

AAP leaders to go on fast against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on April 7

Delhi High Court reserves order on plea by Arvind Kejriwal challenging arrest

Explainer: Sanjay Singh’s bail and possible internal dilemma of AAP leadership

Boxer Vijender Singh quits Congress, joins BJP

Top leadership of party arrested with an 'aim to finish AAP', says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

EPFO writes to police

EPFO writes to police

Rinku, Angural get ‘Y’ security cover

7 persons rounded up in Phagwara

Husband held for woman’s murder

AAP fields Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur seat

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

At Rs 138 crore, Ludhiana civic body records highest ever property tax collection

Neglected Dana Mandi on Gill Road cries for attention

Ludhiana: In town as BJP man, Ravneet Singh Bittu gets big welcome

On poster spree to welcome Bittu, BJP gets code violation notice

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak rouses party workers for poll battle ahead

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

Students get basic life support training

Man jumps into Bhakra Canal, dies