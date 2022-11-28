Musk keeps diet cokes, revolver at his bedside table, shares picture on Twitter; Here’s why

IANS
San Francisco, November 28
Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted a picture on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, with four diet cokes (caffeine-free Coke), a traditional gun and a revolver kept at his bedside table.
My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022
Musk posted the picture with the caption: "My bedside table." "There is no excuse for my lack of coasters," he added.
Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.
While one commented, "Pretty sure there are people on the left who like either diet coke or guns," another said, "You support gun culture? I thought you are an advocate of humanity and peace." In June this year, the Twitter CEO expressed his love towards diet cokes on the micro-blogging platform.
Musk tweeted: "Diet Coke is amazing, especially the soda fountain version at movie theatres with salt & butter popcorn." "I don't even care if it lowers my life expectancy," he added.
To this, a user reacted: "Cool. I encourage you to do anything that shortens your life expectancy." "What's the last movie you saw in a movie theatre?" another user asked.
Musk replied: "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." The media previously reported that Musk was consuming eight cans of diet coke and a few large coffees in a day, when he was working 100 hours per week during the launch of his companies.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi
Police detain attackers, seize their weapons; Aaftab was bro...
Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement
The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...
Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces
Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar
Last month, J&K administration served an eviction notice on ...
Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body
Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted to another girl has a...