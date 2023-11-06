Musk to integrate xAI with social media platform X

November 5
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI will be integrated into his social media platform X and also be available as a standalone app, he said on Sunday in a post.
The billionaire also said xAI released its first AI model, a bot named Grok, after making it available to all X Premium+ subscribers on Friday.
The startup aims to create AI tools that assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge' and that Grok has been designed to answer questions with a bit of wit.
Musk who has criticized Big Tech's AI efforts as ridden with censorship, in July launched xAI, calling it a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that tries to understand the nature of the universe to rival Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing AI.
"Grok has real-time access to info via the X platform, which is a massive advantage over other models," Musk added.
X, the social media firm formerly known as Twitter which Musk owns, is separate from xAI, but the companies work closely together. xAI also works with his electric car maker Tesla and other companies.
Last week Musk told British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak he thought AI was "the most disruptive force in history." The technology will be able to "do everything" and make employment as we know it today a thing of the past, he speculated at the first global AI Safety Summit, in Bletchley Park, England.
In 2015, Musk co-founded OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which has created a frenzy for generative AI technology around the world, but stepped down from the board in 2018. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odd-even scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13-20 to combat air pollution
No physical classes in City schools, barring classes 10 and ...
Day ahead of 1st phase voting in Chhattisgarh, two polling staff, BSF jawan hurt in IED blast
The incident occurred around 4 pm in in Kanker district
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in north India
The National Centre for Seismology says epicentre for the qu...
ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case
Gajjanmajra, who had been booked under a Prevention of Money...
Punjab govt versus governor: Governors must act even before matter reaches court, says Supreme Court
'There is a little bit of soul searching to be done by both ...