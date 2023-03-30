Nanobots to help humans become immortal by 2030: Ex-Google scientist

IANS

New Delhi, March 30

Humans will attain immortality with the help of nanorobots in just seven years, former Google scientist Ray Kurzweil has claimed.

The 75-year-old computer scientist has been a futurist with a track record of accurate predictions. So far, about 86 per cent of his 147 predictions have been correct.

Kurzweil made the claim in a YouTube video posted by tech vlogger Adagio where he discussed expansion in genetics, nanotechnology, robotics and more.

In the two-part video interview, the scientist emphasised his claim made in the 2005 book 'The Singularity Is Near' where he predicted that technology will allow humans to enjoy an everlasting life by 2030, New York Post reported.

Kurzweil said he believes that with the current level of technological advances and expansions seen in the field of genetics, robotics, and nanotechnology "we'll soon have nanobots running through our veins".

Nanobots are tiny robots, 50-100 nm wide, currently used in research as DNA probes, cell imaging materials, and cell-specific delivery vehicles.

Kurzweil believes that nanorobots will also help fend off ageing and illness, and repair human bodies on a cellular level. He also claims that such nanotechnology will allow people to eat whatever they want while staying thin and energised.

"Nanobots in the digestive tract and bloodstream will intelligently extract the precise nutrients we need, call for needed additional nutrients and supplements through our personal wireless local area network, and send the rest of the food we eat on its way to be passed through for elimination," Kurzweil suggested in a 2003 blog post.

Previously, he correctly predicted in 1990 that a computer would beat humans in chess by 2000, the growth of the Internet and the shift to more wireless technology.

