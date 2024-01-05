 NASA-backed 2 US space companies aim to make Moon landing in 2024 : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

NASA-backed 2 US space companies aim to make Moon landing in 2024

US has not attempted Moon landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972

NASA-backed 2 US space companies aim to make Moon landing in 2024

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Washington, January 5

Two US space companies, backed by NASA, are set to make a Moon landing in January and February.

The lunar missions come as the US has not attempted a Moon landing since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology’s Peregrine lunar lander, which has successfully completed all integration milestones, aims to make the historic mission to the Moon on January 8. The lander will lift off aboard United Launch Alliance’s brand new rocket Vulcan.

After dwelling in a stable orbit and performing system checkouts, it aims to attempt the historic landing on February 23.

Peregrine is Astrobotic’s first lander mission, and the team plans to become the first commercial company to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

The lander carries a total of 20 payloads, or cargo, including 5 from NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative.

The payload teams have missions that vary from seeking indications of water-ice near the lunar surface to demonstrating a rover swarm.

The lander also has several payloads representing humanity through artwork and historical artefacts.

“If you’ve been following the lunar industry, you understand that landing on the Moon’s surface is incredibly difficult. With that said, our team has continuously surpassed expectations and demonstrated incredible ingenuity during flight reviews, spacecraft testing, and major hardware integrations,” said John Thornton, Astrobotic CEO, in a statement. “We are ready for launch, and for landing,” he added.

Another is Houston-based Intuitive Machines, which aims to launch a lander in mid-February on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The IM-1 lunar lander was first expected to lift off on November 15 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center.

However, in October, company officials warned of “pad congestion” which delayed the launch to January 12.

It was again delayed due to launch pad conflicts. Both Peregrine and IM-1 are carrying commercial payloads as well as those provided by NASA through its CLPS programme under awards made in 2019.

The CLPS initiative is a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts. The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon’s surface as part of CLPS intend to lay the foundation for human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.

Meanwhile, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s (JAXA) moon lander is also planning to make the nation’s first-ever moon landing on January 20.

Its 2.7 metres Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), which launched on September 6 along with XRISM, a powerful X-ray space telescope, successfully entered lunar orbit on Christmas day.

If successful in making a landing, Japan will become just the fifth country to successfully soft-land on the Moon, after Russia, US, China and India.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#NASA #United States of America USA #Washington


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

3
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

4
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

5
Punjab

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

8
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

9
Haryana

ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

Governor can’t remove minister without recommendation of Council of Ministers: Supreme Court

A Bench led by Justice AS Oka upholds a Madras High Court or...

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Congress constitutes 5 screening committees to short list candidates for Lok Sabha polls

Bhakta Charan Das to head screening committee for the cluste...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

Handover Hotel Wildflower Hall to Himachal tourism corporation: High Court to East India Hotels

The order paved the way for hotel’s possession by HPTDC


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, renominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital