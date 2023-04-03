 NASA names first woman, first Black astronauts for lunar mission : The Tribune India

NASA names first woman, first Black astronauts for lunar mission

Christina Koch, an engineer who holds record for longest continuous spaceflight by a woman, named as a mission specialist for Artemis II lunar flyby

NASA names first woman, first Black astronauts for lunar mission

Christina Koch, a crew member of the Artemis II space mission to the moon and back, attends an NASA event in Houston, Texas, US, on April 3, 2023. Reuters



April 3

NASA on Monday named the first woman and the first African American ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission, introducing them as part of the four-member team chosen to fly on what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon in more than 50 years.

Christina Koch, an engineer who already holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman and was part of NASA's first three all-female spacewalks, was named as a mission specialist for the Artemis II lunar flyby expected as early as next year.

She will be joined by Victor Glover, a US Navy aviator and veteran of four spacewalks who NASA has designated as pilot of Artemis II. He will be the first Black astronaut ever to be sent on a lunar mission.

Rounding out the four-member crew are Jeremy Hansen, a Royal Canadian Air Force colonel and first Canadian ever chosen for a flight to the moon, as a mission specialist, and Reid Wiseman, another former US Navy fighter pilot, named as Artemis II mission commander.

All three NASA astronauts chosen for the Artemis II mission are veterans of previous expeditions aboard the International Space Station. Hansen is a spaceflight rookie.

The Artemis II quartet were introduced at a pep rally-like event attended by journalists, local elementary school students and space industry leaders, televised from Houston at the Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base.

"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said on stage. "This is humanity's crew." Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface later this decade and ultimately establishing a sustainable outpost there as a stepping stone to future human exploration of Mars.

The kickoff Artemis I mission was successfully completed in December 2022, capping the inaugural launch of NASA's powerful next-generation mega-rocket and its newly built Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight that lasted 25 days.

The objective of the 10-day, 2.3-million-km Artemis II journey around the moon and back, is to demonstrate that all of Orion's life-support apparatus and other systems will operate as designed with astronauts aboard in deep space.

Artemis II will venture some 10,300 km beyond the far side of the moon before returning, marking the closest pass humans have made to Earth's natural satellite since Apollo 17, which carried Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt to the lunar surface in December 1972.

They were the last of 12 NASA astronauts - all of them white men - who walked on the moon during six Apollo missions starting in 1969 with Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.

Lunar landing plan

At its farthest distance from Earth, Artemis II is expected to reach a point more than 370,000 km away. The typical low-Earth orbit altitude of the International Space Station is about 420 km above the planet.

Carried to Earth orbit atop NASA's two-stage Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the Artemis II crew will practice manual maneuvers with the Orion spacecraft before handing back to ground control for further tests and the lunar flyby portion of the mission.

The outbound journey would culminate with Orion looping around the moon, then using both the Earth's and the moon's gravity to send the spacecraft on a propulsion-free return flight lasting about four more days, ending in a splashdown at sea.

If Artemis II is a success, NASA plans to follow a few years later with the programs' first lunar landing of astronauts, one of them a woman, on Artemis III, then continue with additional crewed missions about once a year.

Compared with the Apollo program, born of the Cold War-era U.S.-Soviet space race, Artemis is broader based, enlisting commercial partners such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and the government space agencies of Canada, Europe and Japan.

It also marks a major redirection of NASA's human spaceflight ambitions beyond low-Earth orbit after decades focused on Space Shuttles and the International Space Station. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend Reena Rai said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

3
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

4
Punjab

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

5
Punjab

Gangsters are just pawns, somebody else is planning the moves: Navjot Sidhu at Moosewala’s residence in Mansa

6
Punjab

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

7
Chandigarh

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

8
Nation

More rain ahead, wheat yield to fall in Punjab, Haryana, UP

9
Punjab

Locals mum, no new leads on Amritpal Singh

10
World

McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court

Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi

In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Rs 16.6 lakh crore direct tax mop-up, exceeds estimates by 17.6%

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Fresh Provocation: China renames 11 more locations in Arunachal

Beijing renames places for third time in six years

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

Masks make a comeback at crowded places in Chandigarh, Haryana amid fresh Covid threat

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi excise scam: Court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till April 17

Delhi court orders framing of charges against IM’s Yasin Bhatkal, others for conspiring to 'wage war against India'

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft