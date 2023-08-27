 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission on way to International Space Station : The Tribune India

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission on way to International Space Station

Comprises an international crew of four, representing four countries

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission on way to International Space Station

The 4-member crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations. Photo Credit: X/@NASA



IANS

Washington, August 27

An international crew of four, representing four countries, was on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency's SpaceX Crew-7 mission is the seventh commercial crew rotation mission for NASA.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Dragon spacecraft into orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, carrying NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov, for a science expedition aboard the orbital laboratory.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said late on Saturday that the crew will conduct more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to prepare for missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, all while benefiting humanity on Earth.

The Dragon spacecraft was set to dock autonomously to the space-facing port of the station's Harmony module on Sunday evening.

Crew-7 will join the space station's Expedition 69 crew of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Woody Hoburg, and Frank Rubio, as well as UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin, and Andrey Fedyaev.

For a short time, the number of crew aboard the space station will increase to 11 until Crew-6 members Bowen, Hoburg, Alneyadi, and Fedyaev return to Earth a few days later.

Crew-7 will conduct new scientific research to benefit humanity on Earth and prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit.

Experiments include the collection of microbial samples from the exterior of the space station, the first study of human response to different spaceflight durations, and an investigation of the physiological aspects of astronauts' sleep.

“It's great seeing Crew-7 launch with four crew members representing four countries who will live and work on humanity's home in space as we continue the nearly 23 years of a continuous human presence aboard the microgravity laboratory,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA.

#NASA #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

3
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

4
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

5
Punjab

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

6
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

7
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Diaspora

Vivek Ramaswamy hints at joining Donald Trump as his running mate in next year's presidential polls

10
Punjab

Don't test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Bhagwant Mann to Banwarilal Purohit

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store

Gunman kills three Black people, himself in 'racially motivated' shooting at Florida store

The shooting happened just before 2 pm at a Dollar General n...

Mission Chandrayaan has become symbol of spirit of New India: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: PM Modi

In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Modi said the daugh...

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Picture of ADCP (Detective) also surfaces

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe

Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare ‘independence’ from China: Vivek Ramaswamy

Stronger US-India relationship could help America declare ‘independence’ from China: Vivek Ramaswamy

At 38, Ramaswamy is the youngest Republican presidential can...


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme