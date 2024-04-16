New X users will need to pay for posting: Elon Musk

New Delhi, April 16
In a dampener for new X users, Elon Musk has announced they may be charged for posting content on the social platform.
In reply to an X user, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that unfortunately, ‘a small fee for new user write access is the only way to curb the relentless onslaught of bots.’
‘Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,’ Musk posted.
He further said that the onslaught of fake accounts also uses up the available namespace, ‘so many good handles are taken as a result’.
‘That is way harder than paying a tiny fee. This is only for new users. They will be able to do write actions for free after 3 months,’ the billionaire elaborated.
In October last year, the platform began charging new unverified users $1 per year in New Zealand and the Philippines.
Earlier this month, Musk-led platform announced a mega purge of spam accounts.
Several X users lost followers as the social media platform kicked off the exercise to remove bots.
The action came as spam and porn bots swarmed the platform in the past few months, leaving users flummoxed.
Musk had announced that a system purge of bots and trolls was underway.
X has not shared about how many bots are currently there on the platform.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ramdev, Balkrishna tender apologies ‘in person' with folded hands; Supreme Court says ‘you are not off the hook’
A Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanull...
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
BJP announces 4 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab; fields ex-IAS officer Parampal Kaur from Bathinda
The party replaces Union minister Som Parkash with his wife ...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
This election is to punish those who are against Constitution: PM Modi
He also accused the opposition leaders, including those of t...