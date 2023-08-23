Now, users can create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

IANS
New Delhi, August 23
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that users can now create a group on WhatsApp without needing a name for it. This feature is rolling out globally over the next few weeks. “You're welcome to embed this post within your piece,” he posted.
It is useful when “you need to create a group in a hurry, or you don't have a group topic in mind”, said the company.
Unnamed groups of up to 6 participants will now be dynamically named based on who is in a group, the company announced.
The group name will display differently for each participant, based on how they have contacts saved in their phone.
If you are added into a group with people who do not have your contact saved, your phone number will appear within the group name.
Meta-owned messaging platform is also widely rolling out a video message feature on iOS.
"You can now instantly record and send video messages in chats," the company said.
This feature can be accessed by tapping on the microphone icon in chats to switch to video.
The platform is also rolling out support for screen sharing in video calls. Users will see a new “screen share” button when they start a video call.
These features will roll out over the coming weeks, the company said.
Last month, the messaging platform rolled out landscape mode support for video calls and silence unknown callers option on iOS.
Zuckerberg had announced that WhatsApp users can now send photos in HD quality.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown
Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...
India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown
Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...
We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3
Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India
Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing
Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...
Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath
Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...