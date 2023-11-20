OpenAI board must tell why they sacked Sam Altman as CEO, says a ‘worried’ Musk

New Delhi, November 20
Elon Musk on Monday said that it is very important for the public to know why OpenAI’s board felt so strongly to sack Sam Altman as CEO before it aims to reinstate him after heavy backlash.
The X owner and earlier OpenAI investor said that he is very worried about the developments at the ChatGPT company as it is a matter of AI safety.
“Very important for the public to know why the board felt so strongly about their actions. If it was a matter of AI safety, that would affect all of Earth,” Musk posted on X.
“OpenAI is not publicly traded and all the money in the world won’t matter if AI goes wrong,” he added.
Defending OpenAI’s Co-founder and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, who reportedly was instrumental in the ousting of Altman, Musk said that he Sutskever a good “moral compass” and does not seek power.
“He would not take such drastic action unless he felt it was absolutely necessary,” the billionaire posted.
Musk added that OpenAI is not publicly traded and all the money in the world won’t matter if AI goes wrong. OpenAI was initially founded in 2015 by Altman, Musk, Sutskever and Greg Brockman (former OpenAI president who has also resigned) as a non-profit organisation with the goal to “advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole.”
