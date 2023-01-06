 Over 80 per cent of the glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study : The Tribune India

Over 80 per cent of the glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

The US study produced new projections of glacier mass loss through the century under different emissions scenarios

Over 80 per cent of the glaciers may be lost by 2100: Study

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Washington, January 6

 Over 80 per cent, or 4 out of every 5 glaciers by number, could well disappear by the end of this century, if fossil fuel use continues unabated, according to a study.

The findings showed that the world could lose as much as 41 percent of its total glacier mass this century - or as little as 26 percent - depending on today's climate change mitigation efforts.

Assistant Professor David Rounce of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Carnegie Mellon University, US, led an international effort to produce new projections of glacier mass loss through the century under different emissions scenarios, according to the study.

The projections were aggregated into global temperature change scenarios to support adaptation and mitigation discussions, such as those at the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP 27), held in Egypt, the study said.

Even in a best-case, low-emissions scenario, where the increase in global mean temperature is limited to +1.5 degrees Celsius relative to pre-industrial levels, over 25 per cent of glacial mass will be gone and nearly 50 per cent of glaciers by number are projected to disappear, the study said.

A majority of these lost glaciers are small (less than one sq km) by glacial standards, but their loss can negatively impact local hydrology, tourism, glacier hazards, and cultural values, the study said.

Rounce's work provided better context for regional glacier modelling, and he hoped it will spur climate policymakers to lower temperature change goals beyond the 2.7 degree Celsius mark that pledges from COP-26, held in Glasgow, UK are projected to hit.

Smaller glacial regions like Central Europe and Western Canada and the US will be disproportionately affected by temperatures rising more than 2 degrees Celsius C. At a 3 degrees Celsius rise, glaciers in these regions almost disappear completely, the study said.

Rounce noted that the way in which glaciers respond to changes in climate takes a long time.

He described the glaciers as extremely slow-moving rivers.

Cutting emissions today will not remove previously emitted greenhouse gasses, nor can it instantly halt the inertia they contribute to climate change, meaning even a complete halt to emissions would still take between 30 and 100 years to be reflected in glacier mass loss rates, the study said.

Many processes govern how glaciers lose mass and Rounce's study advances how models account for different types of glaciers, including tidewater and debris-covered glaciers, the study said.

Tidewater glaciers refer to glaciers that terminate in the ocean, which causes them to lose a lot of mass at this interface. Debris-covered glaciers refer to glaciers that are covered by sand, rocks, and boulders.

Prior work by Rounce has shown that the thickness and distribution of debris cover can have a positive or negative effect on glacial melt rates across an entire region, depending on the debris thickness.

In his newest work, he found that accounting for these processes had relatively little impact on the global glacier projections, but substantial differences in mass loss were found when analyzing individual glaciers.

The model is also calibrated with an unprecedented amount of data, including individual mass change observations for every glacier, which provide a more complete and detailed picture of glacier mass change, the study said.

The use of supercomputers was essential to support the application of state-of-the-art calibration methods and the large ensembles of different emissions scenarios, the study said.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

2
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

3
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

4
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

5
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

6
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

7
Nation

Man urinates on woman passenger on board New York-Delhi flight, DGCA seeks report from Air India

8
Delhi

Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault

9
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

10
Punjab

Kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga shot dead in Philippines

Don't Miss

View All
Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius
Punjab

Cold conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; Narnaul reels at 2.5 degrees Celsius

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
Nation

Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Top News

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

AAP members protest against administering oath to the alderm...

Centre will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments, A-G tells Supreme Court

Centre will adhere to timelines, 44 names to be processed for judges' appointment this week, Attorney-General tells SC

Govt has returned 22 names recommended by the Collegium for ...

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools

Holidays extended till January 14 for Classes 1 to 7

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Air India urinating incident victim says she was forced to negotiate with perpetrator against her wishes

Delhi Police summon Air India staff on Saturday morning

Intense cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Chandigarh records a low of 5 degrees Celsius


Cities

View All

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Racket involved in pilfering wheat meant for Atta-Dal scheme busted

Bangladeshi man held by BSF from India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Bearing the brunt of cold

Snatchers on prowl, car agency employee among three fall prey

Drive for 3rd dose of polio vax

Farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hrs

Punjab farmers lay siege to toll plazas for 3 hours

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: IAF Heritage Centre set for Jan 31 takeoff

Chandigarh: Status quo on GMSH chemist shop No. 6

Chandigarh: High drama witnessed at GMSH chemist shop

Action against Chandigarh's 2 liquor vends for flouting norms

Chandigarh extends winter break in schools

AAP, BJP councillors clash over appointment of aldermen during first meeting of new Delhi MC House

AAP, BJP councillors clash at first meeting of new Delhi MC; House adjourned without mayor election

GRAP stage III invoked in Delhi-NCR, non-essential construction work banned

Delhi excise scam: ED files supplementary chargesheet against 12

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan; Delhi colder than Dalhousie, Dehradun, Nainital

Woman riding pillion on Kanjhawala case victim's scooter called to join probe, say police

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

4 injured in clash between 2 groups in Malsian, 25 booked

Juvenile among 3 held for murder

3 bike-borne robbers nabbed

1st phase of laying of sewer line in Nakodar yet to meet its deadline

Duped 2 months ago, retd Army officer awaits FIR

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

Body exchanged, cremated; youth’s kin ransack hospital

CM visits air terminal site

Child thrown into gutter, dies

PPCB seals dyeing machines at 22 units for excess effluent discharge

Congress activists up in arms

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Graft case: Chargesheet filed against welfare officer

Farmers make free passage for commuters at toll plazas

Harjinder bags gold in weightlifting c'ship

Truck operators call off protest

Bathinda, Patiala academies in final