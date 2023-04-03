 Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals : The Tribune India

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Study reveals forever chemicals harmful for human health and environment

Paper bags, compostable food packages may contain toxic chemicals

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, April 3

Love to eat burgers, pastries and doughnuts? Paper bags and compostable paper bowls that carry these delicacies could be high on forever chemicals -- harmful for both human health as well as environment, warns a study led by an international team of researchers.

Amid ban on single use plastic, paper bags and compostable food containers have found many takers. While marketed as acegreen" alternatives to plastic, these contain a chemical called perfluooctane sulfate or PFOS, which is one of a class of man-made chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS.

PFAS are commonly used to make paper grease-resistant, so they are used in many fast-food containers and wrappers.

These chemicals are also called forever chemicals because they break down very slowly and accumulate in the environment and human tissue, including the liver.

The researchers from Canada, the US and Switzerland tested 42 kinds of paper food packaging collected in Toronto between February and March 2020, including compostable paper bowls, sandwich and burger wrappers, popcorn serving bags, and bags for desserts such as doughnuts.

The team tested the paper food packaging packaging for fluorine -- a key element in PFAS -- and found that 45 per cent of the samples contained fluorine, suggesting they contained PFAS.

The results, published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, showed that the highest levels of fluorine and PFAS were found in paper bags used for greasy items such as burgers, pastries and doughnuts, as well as in compostable paper bowls.

It was because the raw pulp needs to be mixed with a lot of PFAS to make it strong enough and prevent disintegration when it comes in contact with liquids, the researchers said.

"The use of PFAS in food packaging such as "compostable" bowls represents a regrettable substitution of single-use plastic food packaging," the study showed.

The researchers said that PFAS are known to get into food from packaging that holds the food.

"It's getting into you because the PFAS will migrate from the packaging, from the bowl, from the bag into the food," Miriam Diamond, Professor at School of the Environment at the University of Toronto, was quoted as saying to the CBC News. Previous studies have shown that happens more quickly when food is hot and greasy, she added.

The paper bag and compostable bowl samples also showed the presence of another PFAS, known to be toxic to rodents.

Previous studies have linked PFAS to a variety of health effects in humans and animals, including increased risk of cancers, reduced immune response and fertility, and altered metabolism and increased risk of obesity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

If PM Modi's degrees turn out to be fake, he would lose his Lok Sabha membership, says AAP

2
J & K

Delay in revoking arms licences procured by Amritpal aides from J-K; CBI may be part of probe

3
Punjab

AAP MLA Amritpal Singh Sukhanand gets hitched; bride is a Sikh preacher’s granddaughter

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

5
Nation

Deaths on US-Canada border: Gujarat man says four of the deceased are kin

6
Punjab

Congress mulls sending Navjot Sidhu to battleground Karnataka

7
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

8
Nation

Cheetah from Namibia strays into field near village along MP's Kuno National Park; efforts on to send it back into wild

9
Nation

India successfully achieves autonomous landing of space vehicle

10
Diaspora

India will not allow its national flag to be put down: Jaishankar’s stern message to Khalistanis

Don't Miss

View All
Rain likely for two days
Chandigarh

Rain likely for two days

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to visit Sidhu Moosewala’s family on April 3 to express grief

Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Top News

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...

'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s expected show of strength in Surat

'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat

Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...

Amritpal Singh trail: UP Gurdwara under scanner after footage found 'missing'

Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'

Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter

Video: Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’day; refuses to speak on Amritpal Singh, reviving ‘Waris Punjab De’

Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'

Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...

Package suspected to be dropped by drone found in J-K’s Samba; area cordoned off

Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba

Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...


Cities

View All

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Come April 6, Neos Air to link Amritsar with Toronto via Milan

Kidnapping of millitant Paramjit Singh Panjwar's mother: Former Punjab Police AIG Jagdip Singh declared PO

Panic grips Faizpura locality as drunken men open fire into air

Mobile phone recovered from Central Jail inmate

Women hold march against drug menace

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

PGI to fill 370 posts by September, Centre told

Fire system in Panchkula societies ‘defunct’

Baltana railway underpass nearing reality

Kidney racket busted in Dera Bassi, two staffers of private hospital arrested

Rain likely for two days

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Housing sales in Gurugram up 10%, down 30% in Delhi, Ghaziabad

Restore fare concessions offered to senior citizens by Railways: Kejriwal to PM

Narcotics Control Bureau seized Rs 940 crore narcotics last year

Man stabbed to death, four held

Teen killed in scooter-crane accident

Jalandhar bypoll: Slain singer’s father to canvass against govt

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh to canvass against Punjab Govt in Jalandhar bypoll

14 yrs on, High Court forms 3-advocate panel to conduct temple election

2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

23 Covid cases in past two days

‘Aakhiri Umeed’ for the underprivileged

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Ludhiana Civic body floats tenders for two projects under Smart City Mission

Atal Apartments: Ludhiana Improvement Trust to hand over allotment letters for HIG, MIG flats soon

Covid surge: 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Incidents creation of those working at instance of politicians: SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Man gets life term for killing paramour’s spouse

Navjot Singh Sidhu’s security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Navjot Singh Sidhu's security halved, to pay tributes to Sidhu Moosewala today

Three arrested with 71,540 tablets of habit-forming drug

NGOs should come forward to help special children, says MLA

Woman, ‘godman’ booked for theft