'Perfect vinyl record, what will the music be': NASA posts picture of Saturn rings, in no time it goes viral

October 25

NASA has shared a picture of Saturn rings. The photo went viral soon after it was shared and got lakhs of likes.

Posting the picture on Instagram, NASA wrot: “Not all those who wander are lost. The sixth planet from the Sun, Saturn, displays its rings' subtle colors in this view captured from our Cassini spacecraft at a distance of 1.27 million miles (2.05 million km) from the center of the rings. Cassini launched in 1997 and arrived at Saturn in 2004, traveling 2.1 billion miles (3.4 billion km), and studied the gas giant and its moons until 2017, when it purposefully plunged into the planet's atmosphere, sending scientific data along the way.⁣

While Saturn is not the only planet with rings, no other planet in our solar system has a ring system as complex and prominent as Saturn's. The gas giant's rings extend 175,000 miles (282,000 km) from the planet, made from mostly ice and rock particles that can range from dust-sized to as large as mountains. Research suggests that the rings (and some of Saturn's present-day moons) could have evolved from the debris of two icy moons that collided and shattered hundreds of millions of years ago.⁣

Image description: Saturn's rings arc from bottom right to top right in small white-gray lines, some condensed, others distinguished. The rings emanate from the center-right of the image.”⁣

One wrote: "A beautiful and perfect vinyl record. What will the music be?", another wrote: "The true Lord of the Rings".

"What an amazing real image, mind-boggling," commented one user.

