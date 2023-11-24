 Physicists detect second-most powerful cosmic ray from outside our galaxy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Physicists detect second-most powerful cosmic ray from outside our galaxy

‘Amaterasu’ particle to have energy equivalent to 'dropping a brick on one's toe from waist's height'

Physicists detect second-most powerful cosmic ray from outside our galaxy

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 24

Researchers have detected the second-most powerful cosmic ray to have come from outside our galaxy. But the exact origin of this ‘ultra-high-energy’ particle from outer space remains a mystery.

Observed in Utah, this is believed to be the most powerful cosmic ray detection since the ‘Oh-My-God’ particle in 1991 that left physicists puzzled.

Named ‘Amaterasu’ particle after the sun goddess in Japanese mythology, the second-most powerful cosmic ray has energy equivalent to ‘dropping a brick on one’s toe from waist’s height’, the international team of physicists mentioned in their study published in the journal Science.

The energy of the particle was measured at 2.4 x 10^20 electron Volts and was detected on May 27, 2021, the researchers said.

Cosmic rays are charged particles like protons or electrons travelling through the universe at nearly the speed of light. The charged particles could be remnants of celestial events that have broken down matter to its subatomic constituents.

Because the particles are charged, their flight path resembles a ball in a pinball machine as they zigzag against the electromagnetic fields through the cosmic microwave background, the researchers said.

Referring to ‘Amaterasu’, John Matthews, study co-author said, “The particles are so high energy, they shouldn’t be affected by galactic and extra-galactic magnetic fields. You should be able to point to where they come from in the sky.”

This research was conducted at the Telescope Array at the University of Utah (United States), which was also witness to the discovery of the highest-energy cosmic ray ever in 1991 during the ‘Fly’s Eye’ experiment. Dubbed as the ‘Oh-My-God’ particle, the most powerful cosmic ray shocked astrophysicists as it was believed that nothing in our galaxy had the power to produce it and it was theoretically not possible for cosmic rays travelling to Earth from other galaxies.

The scientists said they are yet to find a ‘conventional explanation’ for these events and believe that these rare phenomena might pertain to particle physics unknown to science.

“But in the case of the Oh-My-God particle and this new particle, you trace its trajectory to its source and there’s nothing high energy enough to have produced it. That’s a mystery.” said Matthews.

Particles with ‘Oh-My-God’ and ‘Amaterasu’ energy blast through intergalactic space were relatively unbent. Only the most powerful of celestial events can produce them, the team said.

“Things that people think of as energetic, like supernova, are nowhere near energetic enough for this. You need huge amounts of energy, really high magnetic fields to confine the particle while it gets accelerated,” said Matthews.

Analysing the cosmic ray composition for clues of its origins, the researchers said the ‘Amaterasu’ particle is likely a proton, owing to its relatively unbent trajectory.

Heavy particles like iron nuclei have more charge and are more susceptible to bending in a magnetic field than a lighter particle such as a proton from a hydrogen atom, they said.

Further, the physicists said that according to particle physics, a cosmic ray with energy beyond the Greisen-Zatsepin-Kuzmin (GZK) cutoff, such as ‘Amaterasu’, is too powerful for the microwave background to distort its path. GZK cutoff is the maximum energy a proton can hold travelling over long distances before the effect of interactions of the microwave background radiation take their energy.

However, the mystery of the ‘Amaterasu’ particle deepened when the scientists found that back tracing its trajectory pointed to empty space.

“Maybe magnetic fields are stronger than we thought, but that disagrees with other observations that show they’re not strong enough to produce significant curvature at these ten-to-the-twentieth electron volt energies,” said study co-author John Belz, a Professor at the University of Utah. “It’s a real mystery.”


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sunny Deol gets teary eyed when Rajkumar Santoshi says, ‘Bollywood didn’t do justice…’

2
Punjab

Governor cannot veto bills passed by legislative assembly: SC

3
World

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

4
Sports first t20i

India win: Surya ‘shines’ at night but Rinku once again finishes off in style

5
Punjab

Home guard killed, 14 cops injured as Nihangs open fire in Kapurthala

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

7
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Drilling to evacuate 41 trapped workers stopped again as operation hits another 'hurdle'

8
Punjab

Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara clash: Tension simmered for two days, admn, cops failed to resolve issue

9
Punjab

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

10
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt expresses gratitude to ex Sidharth Malhotra for her 'first love', 'I'm very thankful to Sid...'

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: Late-night snag delays rescue operation

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse LIVE updates: All post-evacuation arrangements in place, CM Dhami goes inside tunnel

NDRF conducts evacuation rehearsal using wheeled stretchers

Punjab government calls protesting farmer leaders for meeting with CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says meeting with farm leaders 'successful', to meet sugar mill owners tomorrow

While refusing to divulge the SAP of sugarcane agreed upon, ...

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

Qatar court accepts ex-Indian navy personnel's appeal against death sentence

An appeal was filed by India against the death penalty award...

Delhi horror: Demon’s street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile’s social media

Delhi horror: Demon's street dance, firearms, knives dominate juvenile's social media

A couple of days after the 16-year-old was arrested for stab...

Afghanistan announces permanent closure of Indian embassy

Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

Says the decision is a result of broader changes in policy a...


Cities

View All

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block rly tracks

Commuters bear brunt as farmers block railway tracks

Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Residents protest as potholed Fatehgarh Churian to Dera Baba Nanak road not recarpeted for years

Bank donates golf carts for Golden Temple pilgrims

SAD leader slams govt over Gurmeet Ram Rahim's furlough

Guv, govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

Governor, Punjab Govt lock horns again, this time over officiating VC of Bathinda PTU

3 linked to Pakistan-based terror module arrested

Youth attacked; 50,000 cash, phone snatched

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, UT to now focus on EV infra, sops

Cap on fuel vehicles goes, Chandigarh to now focus on EV infra, sops

Poisoning case: PGI tightens vigil, tells staff to adhere to uniform code

PNG leak scare: Chandigarh MC to closely monitor digging works in city

High Court notice to Chandigarh civic body on plea for enforcing animal birth control rules

UGC chief flags faculty shortage in institutions

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

AAP leader Satyendar Jain's interim bail extended by SC till December 4

Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

Delhi excise 'scam': AAP leader Sanjay Singh moves court seeking bail

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again

Delhi horror: Refused Rs 350, drunk boy stabs teen 55 times

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

Protesting farmers squat on rail tracks

2 killed as bus hits bike, driver held after chase

Nawanshahr: Indian-origin girl becomes Australia’s youngest author

Lucknow sports hostel, Jalandhar govt school lads seal semis berth in hockey

Woman constable found dead in rly quarters, suicide suspected

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

Rail traffic hit as farmers block tracks

GADVASU to get new dairy incubation centre

Devotees pay obeisance to Khatu Shyam

BVM, BCM schools share top honours

Voter list finalised for civic body poll, 11.47 lakh to decide fate

4 from Punjab’s Patran die in road accident in Haryana’s Sirsa

4 from Punjab's Patran die in road accident in Haryana's Sirsa

Folk music, song competitions mark Day 3 of youth festival

UP, Haryana groups enthral audience at theatre festival

PSMSU protest continues

Voter awareness programme held at Khalsa College