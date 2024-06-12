 Planet warming nitrous oxide emissions soared 40 per cent in last 4 decades: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Science Technology
  • Planet warming nitrous oxide emissions soared 40 per cent in last 4 decades: Report

Planet warming nitrous oxide emissions soared 40 per cent in last 4 decades: Report

Excess nitrogen results in soil, water, and air pollution

Planet warming nitrous oxide emissions soared 40 per cent in last 4 decades: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, June 12

Use of chemical fertilisers and animal waste on croplands soared deadly emissions of nitrous oxide—a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon dioxide or methane—by 40 per cent between 1980 and 2020, according to a new report on Wednesday.

The new report by the Global Carbon Project by a team of 58 researchers from 55 organisations in 15 countries showed that China, India, and the US were among the top 10 emitters. Brazil, Russia, Pakistan, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Canada were the other top contributors.

Led by researchers from Boston College, the report noted that in 2020 agricultural emissions reached 8 million metric tonnes—a 67 per cent jump from the 4.8 million metric tonnes released in 1980.

In 2020 and 2021 nitrous oxide flowed into the atmosphere at a faster rate than at any other time in history, adding significantly to global warming, according to the report published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

Lead author Hanqin Tian, Professor at Boston College called for reducing “nitrous oxide emissions from human activities” “to limit global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius as established by the Paris Agreement”.

It is the “only solution” as “no technologies exist that can remove nitrous oxide from the atmosphere,” he added.

Alarmingly, the report showed that the atmospheric concentration of nitrous oxide reached 336 parts per billion in 2022, a 25 per cent increase over pre-industrial levels.

The world’s farmers used 60 million metric tonnes of commercial nitrogen fertilisers in 1980. By 2020, the sector used 107 million metric tonnes. In the same year, animal manure contributed 101 million metric tonnes for a combined 2020 usage of 208 million metric tonnes.

The greenhouse gas has a global warming potential approximately 300 times larger than CO2, and presents dire consequences for Earth, said the report.

Excess nitrogen results in soil, water, and air pollution, and also depletes the ozone layer, and exacerbates climate change. It also reportedly harms health leading to paralysis and death.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Halwara International airport complete, IAF set to give it wings by July

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig on the cards

3
Punjab

Dera Ballan behind AAP’s defeat in Jalandhar: MLAs’ feedback to Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab AAP MLA in judicial custody in money-laundering case ‘getting VIP treatment’ at Patiala hospital for past one month

5
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

6
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

7
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

8
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

9
Trending

‘I hope Ashwini Vaishnaw will...’: Social media users spark outrage as ticketless passengers overcrowd Lucknow-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

10
Punjab

Manila murders no deterrent for Punjabi financiers’ biz dreams

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Fire in Kuwaiti building housing workers kills 35

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

PM Modi sends Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti V...

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Kuwait fire tragedy

Most Indians who died in the fire are learnt to be from Kera...

Terror attack on SOG camp in J-K’s Doda; 4th such attack in Jammu region in 3 days

Cop injured in terror attack on SOG camp in Doda; 4th such attack in Jammu region in 3 days

Series of attacks began on June 9 when terrorists attacked a...

3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K’s Doda; suspected terrorist killed in Kathua

Terrorist, CRPF jawan killed in J-K’s Kathua; 6 security personnel injured in Doda encounter

In Doda district, 5 troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and an SPO ...

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep records career-best 4/9 as India restrict USA to 110/8

T20 World Cup: India beat spirited USA by 7 wickets, enter Super 8

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, batter Suryakumar Yadav script emphati...


Cities

View All

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family seeks government help to bring back body

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

Drug cartel busted in Amritsar; 3 held with 8-kg heroin, weapon

Two of arms smuggling gang arrested in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Mental health institute on Chandigarh's GMCH-32 complex receives bomb threat over email; turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh Police oppose discharge plea filed by former Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in 'molestation' case

Heatwave continues in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh reels at 44.4 deg C

BJP objection ignored, Chandigarh MC clears Rs 7 crore revamp of crematorium

Councillors stage walkout as Mayor suspends BJP’s Saurabh Joshi

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing suspicious found

Delhi's max temp settles at 44.7 deg C, monsoon to arrive by June end

Water crisis: Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government for inaction against water tanker mafia

63 cases of use of unfair means but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

NTA to move Supreme Court for transfer of petitions against 'irregularities' in NEET-UG exam from different HCs

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Stones thrown at Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express near Phagwara

Jalandhar MC’s negligence leads to choked sewers

Kulwinder Kaur has no remorse for slapping Kangana Ranaut, says brother

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: BKU members back CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur

NEET aspirants seek re-exam citing flaws

New International airport ready to take off next month

New International airport ready to take off next month

Three masked men loot Rs 15L from bank at village

2 drowned youths yet to be traced

40-year-old man dies in hit-&-run

Gold jewellery, Rs 2 lakh stolen from home

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

Patiala: Punjab Vigilance Bureau team arrests ASI for accepting bribe

National yogasana coach training programme gets underway in Patiala