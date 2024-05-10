Post full-length movies on X, ‘AI Audiences’ coming soon: Elon Musk

New Delhi, May 10
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, on Friday, said that subscribed users can post movies, TV series or podcasts on the platform and earn money via monetisation.
Replying to his sister Tosca Musk who co-founded the streaming service Passionflix, the tech billionaire said that users can now post their full-length movies on X.
Post your movies, TV series or podcast on this platform and monetize by turning on subscriptions! https://t.co/7tMa6LUvcV— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2024
'Post your movies, TV series or podcasts on this platform and monetise by turning on subscriptions,' said Elon.
Tosca posted, ‘Love that people are watching my movies here on X.’
A user even suggested that X should let them post films and charge a one-time fee.
‘This way people can buy the movie without having to buy a subscription. X becomes a genuine movie platform,’ the user commented.
‘X would need a seriously revamped video-playing mechanism though. Would love to see that happen,’ another posted.
👀 Coming soon: AI Audiences— Business (@XBusiness) May 9, 2024
Briefly describe the target audience for your ads and our AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target in seconds. pic.twitter.com/5XUWDHDQ0h
Meanwhile, Elon also informed his followers that ‘AI Audiences’ feature is coming soon.
“Briefly describe the target audience for your ads and our AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target in seconds,” he elaborated.
