 Pre-monsoon season in Asia brings more intense precipitation, lightning : The Tribune India

Pre-monsoon season in Asia brings more intense precipitation, lightning

Study finds larger droplets and more heavy ice precipitation on land before the actual monsoon season

Pre-monsoon season in Asia brings more intense precipitation, lightning

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

Tokyo, August 27

The pre-monsoon season in Asia produces more intense precipitation and lightning, finds a study based on new satellite data potentially informing better weather prediction.

As adverse rainfall events rock the world, scientists are trying to understand the mechanism behind precipitation based on finer details than simply “how much” it rained.

Scientists led by doctors Moeka Yamaji and Hiroshi Takahashi from the Tokyo Metropolitan University in Japan and other institutes studied new satellite data showing the diameter of rain droplets and the distribution of heavy ice in the atmosphere worldwide.

They focused on the Asian monsoon region, finding larger droplets and more heavy ice precipitation on land before the actual monsoon season.

A previous study by the same team showed that the pre-monsoon season on land in Asia actually saw significantly heavier rainfall than the monsoon region, that is, there was less rainfall in total, but the rain that did fall fell in stronger outbursts.

In the new study, published in the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences, they shifted their attention to finer properties. They now showed that rain droplets over land during the pre-monsoon season were larger, and there was an elevated amount of heavy ice precipitation.

This agreed well with seasonal changes in “top heights”, the altitude at which precipitation originates.

Importantly, their analysis revealed that the correlation between the amount of rainfall and the size of droplets was not simple. Periods were found with similar total rainfall but different droplet diameters, showing how important it is to recognise different precipitation characteristics.

They were also able to support previous findings on the nature of the pre-monsoon season.

For example, it was known that there was a considerable amount of damage from lightning and tornadoes before and after the monsoon season; the team have now been able to correlate this with a similarly double-peaked trend in heavy ice precipitation, giving new insights into the mechanism behind both.

The team’s findings provide a fresh perspective on the inner workings of the Asian monsoon season, a devastating seasonal event with the potential to evolve under the influence of climate change.

They hope that mechanistic clues like these might help improve weather prediction and mitigate damage during adverse climate events. 

#Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

2
Amritsar

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

3
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

4
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

5
Punjab

Don't test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Bhagwant Mann to Banwarilal Purohit

6
Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

7
India

Explainer: Why Panama Canal has become a traffic jam of the seas

8
Comment Good sport

No flag or national anthem

9
Comment

The lows of our high ways in the hills

10
Haryana

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Don't Miss

View All
Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Top News

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare earths to promote new form of colonialism, warns PM Modi

Urges business leaders to be more consumer-centric towards i...

Mission Chandrayaan has become symbol of spirit of New India: PM Modi

Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power: PM Modi

Also calls India’s ongoing G20 presidency as the ‘people's p...

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

Imran Khan grilled at Attock Jail in missing cypher case; admits losing confidential diplomatic cable

Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Legal action is being taken, said police

3 killed in blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal’s Duttapukur

4 killed, several injured in blast at firecracker factory in West Bengal's Duttapukur

Twelve people were killed in a similar explosion at an illeg...


Cities

View All

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Pathankot cops nab burglars posing as cooks, domestic helps

Birthday party row: Captured in video, two Amritsar DSPs shifted, gangster Bori nabbed

Patients suffer as ayurvedic wing at hospital lies closed

SGPC to telecast Gurbani from Golden Temple for 5 more hours

Amritsar MC removes encroachments from Heritage Street

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written on Delhi Metro property

New Delhi: Ahead of G20 Summit, pro-Khalistan messages found written at many metro stations

Rolls Royce-oil tanker collision: Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director Vikas Malu asked to join probe

PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Panel at officer’s hometown to verify OBC certificate

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Tractor-trailer driver dies in road mishap

Four arrested for kidnapping, attacking man, live-in partner

Suicide by brothers: Activist visits family, seeks justice

Stray dogs keep residents in fear

Short circuit claims life, triggers fire

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Dengue on the rise, district sees four-fold spurt in positive cases

Decreasing sunshine hours spell trouble for state: Research

Kin of man swept away into Pak allege no help from authorities

Worker falls off 15th floor, dies

Khanna cops crack blind robbery case, arrest three suspects

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme