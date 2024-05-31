Rapid digitalisation of agriculture sector increasing cybersecurity risks: Report

New Delhi, May 31
While the adoption of robotics, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector is helping fight labour shortages and climate change, it is also raising the risk of cyberattacks, according to a report on Friday.
The report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company, showed that food suppliers and distributors are facing a greater number of ransomware attacks, causing delays in produce shipments.
The report forecasts that the cybersecurity industry will be worth $290 billion by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent between 2022 and 2027.
“The industry is increasingly adopting technological solutions to support shrinking workforces and improve productivity. However, these technologies come with security risks that are often overlooked,” said Holly Anness-Bradshaw, Associate Thematic Intelligence Analyst at GlobalData.
Although cybersecurity is a growing concern in the agriculture sector, the sector’s future growth and its workforce will be augmented by technologies. While remotely accessible robots will be key in assisting existing employees, it will pave the way for new data breaches and cyberattacks.
The agricultural supply chain is vast and sprawling, from processing and harvesting to distribution and cybersecurity will be crucial across all stages.
Anness-Bradshaw advised companies to “invest in cybersecurity measures across all stages of the agricultural supply chain”, as cyberattacks “could lead to food shortages, increased prices, and spoilage”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Agriculture #Artificial Intelligence AI #Climate change #Environment
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24
China registers economic growth of 5.3 per cent in first thr...
Karnataka sex scandal: Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna remanded in 7-day police custody
33-year-old Prajwal has been booked in three cases of sexual...
Delhi seeks Supreme Court direction to Haryana to release water flowing in from Himachal Pradesh to crisis-hit capital
The plea, filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi, has made t...
Going back to jail on June 2, they will try to break me but won't bow down: Arvind Kejriwal
Addresses a virtual press conference
Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard
The matter pertains to construction and running of Jang-E-Az...