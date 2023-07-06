 Recent modifications in Twitter pose problems for users, pave way for competition: Analysts : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Recent modifications in Twitter pose problems for users, pave way for competition: Analysts

Recent modifications in Twitter pose problems for users, pave way for competition: Analysts

Facebook-parent Meta’s Threads is being seen as a formidable rival to Twitter; the app has passed 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours of launch

Recent modifications in Twitter pose problems for users, pave way for competition: Analysts

Meta Threads and Twitter app logos are seen in this illustration. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, July 6

Some users on microblogging site Twitter are shifting to third-party apps since the company has made verification necessary within 30 days for accessing TweetDeck, a move which industry watchers believe could give an edge to rival platforms.

Since the removal of Teams feature from the Elon Musk-led app, reported outages and a number of changes announced, users have been taking to the platform to report issues of increased advertisements and appearances of blocked and muted accounts on their Twitter feed.

A user tweeted, “Twitter just has too many ads and now you’re locking Tweet Deck behind a paywall and limiting the number of tweets I can read in a day... unless I pay.”

“If we’re going to be rate-limited based on view count, why am I forced to view accounts I blocked?,” another user tweeted.

Heads of enterprise technology platforms said that their work has been impacted due to the changes over the past 3-4 months on Twitter.

“We have to switch screens and use third party tools for quick analysis and tracking,” MD of Edelman Digital Kunal Arora said.

Delhi-based creative media agency Schbang’s co-founder and CEO Akshay Gurnani believes that the verification criteria will result in a lot of brands and users moving off Twitter.

Experts weigh in on the impact of changes to TweetDeck for users and businesses.

“Monetising TweetDeck can reduce unnecessary trends created by spam accounts, but it will also change the way corporates and political organisations control trends, impacting content consumption for Twitter users,” said Akhilesh Shukla, CEO of Messy Desk Media, the parent company of enterprise technology platform TechShots.

Mumbai-based advertising agency Campaign Masters project head Riyaz Ahmed said that introducing ads or paid analytics could help businesses reach more people.

“This could make TweetDeck more useful and generate more income,” Ahmed added.

Some users also reported about being able to access tweets on the web without logging in, a feature which was recently rolled back. This development coincides with the launch of Meta Threads.

“Twitter’s recent abrupt modifications have unsettled some of its user base and created opportunities for new contenders,” said Prabhu Ram, head of Industry Intelligence Group at marketing consultancy CyberMedia Research.

Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Ethinos founder and MD Siddharth Hedge feels that Twitter is experimenting with different ways of monetisation.

“Twitter was never able to monetise the way Meta, Google, Snap, and LinkedIn managed to,” he added.

Facebook-parent Meta’s Threads is being seen as a formidable rival to Twitter. The app has passed 10 million sign-ups in the first seven hours of launch, Zuckerberg shared on his verified Threads account.

Threads users can post up to 500 characters and share links, photos and videos for up to 5 minutes.

“Threads has the potential to be a formidable rival to Twitter, setting itself apart from previous challengers that struggled to attract users. Threads started strong with a ready user base ported from Instagram. With even a fraction of the Instagram monthly active user base of over 2 billion, Threads has the potential to rival Twitter in terms of audience size,” Ram said.

“Considering that many Gen Z users are Instagrammers first or Instagrammers only, we will see them adopting Threads and leveraging its Twitter-like functionalities,” advertising agency TBWAndia executive director Ranjeev Vij said.

However, some users also complained of slow posting and missing the option of saving or sharing the post on Threads.

Users also pointed out that one may need to delete the Instagram account in order to go off the Threads platform. The platform gives an option of deactivating or taking a break in the ‘Accounts’ section.

When contacted, a Meta spokesperson said, “At this time, you can’t delete your Threads profile without deleting your Instagram account. This is something we’re working on. In the meanwhile, you can deactivate your Threads profile at any time.”

#facebook #Meta #social media #twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-origin girl 'buried alive' by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

2
Haryana

Simultaneous searches at 3 Gurugram offices

3
Haryana

Suspended CBI judge acquired Rs 5-cr assets in name of relatives: ED

4
Chandigarh

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

5
Haryana

Haryana announces monthly pension for unmarried people, widowers

6
Nation

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

7
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

Alliance, if any, should be from position of strength: Sunil Jakhar, Punjab BJP President

8
Punjab

Singhawala toll plaza in Moga shut

9
Nation

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

10
Science Technology

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

Posters inciting violence against Indian diplomats unacceptable: MEA

Incumbent on host governments to provide security: India over threats to diplomats by Khalistani groups in Canada, few other countries

Khalistani activists attempted to burn down the Indian consu...

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to be launched on July 14; soft-landing attempt on August 23 or 24

ISRO’s new heavylift launch vehicle LVM-3 to carry out Moon ...

I am president of NCP, asserts Sharad Pawar after party’s national executive meet

Sharad Pawar asserts he's NCP president; says 82 or 92 years, will work more effectively to rebuild party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Pawar at his residence, e...

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

Punjab Regiment to represent Indian Army at Bastille Day parade in France

The Punjab Regiment contingent comprises three officers, fou...

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

The high court had on May 30 denied bail to him in the excis...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain in Amritsar brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh seeks cancellation of bail of accused in Kotkapura, Behbal Kalan firing cases

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Chandigarh Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Rain likely for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Metro: Chandigarh to take on board Punjab, Haryana for DPR

2 BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Chandigarh: Sector 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

Tis Hazari court firing: 3 advocates arrested, sent to police custody for 4 days

Tis Hazari court firing: 3 advocates arrested, sent to police custody for 4 days

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court issues fresh notice to produce records of case against Tytler

Excise policy scam: AAP leader Manish Sisodia moves SC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases

Woman shot dead by daughter's former friend in Delhi

SC upholds dismissal of Delhi judicial officer who accepted hotel booking from stranger for foreign trip

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail to ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains in rape case

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'