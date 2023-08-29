 Researchers find seven new species of leaf insects, underline importance of protecting Indian species : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Researchers find seven new species of leaf insects, underline importance of protecting Indian species

Researchers find seven new species of leaf insects, underline importance of protecting Indian species

These insects look confusingly similar to parts of plants such as twigs, bark or in the case of leaf insects leaves

Researchers find seven new species of leaf insects, underline importance of protecting Indian species

Representative image. ANI



ANI

Washington, August 29

An international research team, including the University of Gottingen, has described seven previously unknown species of leaf insects, also known as walking leaves.

The insects belong to the stick and leaf insect order, which are known for their unusual appearance: they look confusingly similar to parts of plants such as twigs, bark or in the case of leaf insects leaves.

This sophisticated camouflage provides excellent protection from predators as well as presenting a challenge to researchers.

Genetic analysis enabled the researchers to discover “cryptic species”, which cannot be distinguished by their external appearance alone. The findings are not only important for the systematic study of leaf insects, but also for the protection of their diversity. The results were published in the scientific journal ZooKeys.

The results were published in ZooKeys, a scholarly magazine.

In the case of leaf insects, taxonomy, or the naming, describing, and categorisation of species, is challenging since it can be challenging to distinguish between members of various species while also allowing for significant variation within a single species.

“Individuals of different species are often counted as belonging to the same species based on their appearance. We were only able to identify some of the new species by their genetic characteristics,” explained the Project Lead, Dr Sarah Bank-Aubin, Gottingen University’s Animal Evolution and Biodiversity Department.

Some individual insects from India were previously thought to belong to a species that is widespread in Southeast Asia. But now the researchers have found out that they are a completely new species of leaf insects. Bank-Aubin emphasised, “The finding is important for species conservation: if all the individuals die out in India, it is not just a group within a species that is reduced, as was previously thought. In fact, a whole distinct species is being wiped out. This means that the Indian species is particularly important to protect.”

Other recently discovered species originate from the Philippines, Borneo, Vietnam, and Java.

The researchers from Gottingen University collaborated with City University of New York’s leading authority on leaf insects, Royce Cumming. The identification of more than twenty new species is the result of this research partnership.

Dr Sven Bradler, who has been researching the evolution of stick and leaf insects at the University of Gottingen for more than 20 years, explained, “There are around 3,500 known species of stick and leaf insects and there are currently just over 100 described species of leaf insect. Although they only make up a small fraction of this diverse family of insects, their spectacular and unexpected appearance makes them unique.”

#United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

2
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

3
Trending

'This family really is gold': Neeraj Chopra's mother's reply when asked about Pakistan's Arshad is class apart, says 'marriage will happen...'

4
Punjab

Punjab to set up Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali

5
India

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

6
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

7
Punjab

PSPCL suspends three officers for misappropriation of material: Punjab Power Minister

8
Haryana

Haryana: No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

9
India

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

10
Punjab

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200 per cylinder: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Ahead of upcoming assembly elections, LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 200

Subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 400 per L...

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing: Centre tells Supreme Court

Union territory status of Jammu and Kashmir is not permanent thing, Centre tells Supreme Court

However, the court says lack of electoral democracy cannot b...

Pakistan court to announce verdict on Imran Khan's plea against his conviction in Toshakhana corruption case

Imran Khan to be set free as court suspends 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case

A division bench comprising Islamabad High Court Chief Justi...

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in new 'standard map'

China includes Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin in its new map

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

A complaint was filed following the incident last week


Cities

View All

Actor wearing ‘kirpan’: SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

‘Kirpan’ or 'khukri': SGPC dissatisfied with clarification by makers of ‘Yaariyan 2’ movie; decides to initiate legal action

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

4-year-old Bathinda boy Geetansh Goyal recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President

4-year-old Bathinda boy recites Hanuman Chalisa in record time, gets invite to meet President Murmu

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

Chandigarh MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Chandigarh: Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

G20 Summit in Delhi: Deploying langur mimics among authorities’ plans to scare off monkeys

Delhi world's most polluted city; residents to lose 12 years of life to pollution: Study

Impartially evaluate drinking water, sanitary conditions in Tihar Jail: Delhi High Court

Sexual assault by classmates: Arvind Kejriwal orders suspension of teachers, vice-principal of Delhi govt school

Delhi cop swindled of Rs 50 lakh on pretext of investing in health product business; couple at large

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Zimbabwean student enrolled in a college in Punjab’s Ludhiana arrested as bullet is found in her bag at Mumbai airport

Zimbabwean woman student enrolled in Ludhiana college arrested at Mumbai airport

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur