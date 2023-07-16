 Responsible innovation, reskilling needed as tech cos embrace generative AI: Industry experts : The Tribune India

  • Science Technology
  • Responsible innovation, reskilling needed as tech cos embrace generative AI: Industry experts

Responsible innovation, reskilling needed as tech cos embrace generative AI: Industry experts

‘Technology should complement and enhance human capabilities rather than replace or undermine them’, say experts

Responsible innovation, reskilling needed as tech cos embrace generative AI: Industry experts

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 16

With generative artificial intelligence set to impact operations in businesses, industry experts emphasise the need for reskilling, as they push for responsible innovation.

World's richest man Elon Musk has formed "maximally curious, truth-seeking" artificial intelligence company xAI, he revealed on Twitter Spaces. He suggests self-regulation via an industry body.

Arun Kumar Parameswaran, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Salesforce India said while Gen AI plays a crucial role in its operations across verticals, merely delivering its capabilities is not enough.

"As companies race to adopt and implement generative AI, it is imperative to prioritise balance. Merely delivering generative AI capabilities is insufficient; responsible innovation must take precedence,” he said.

Companies are betting big on Gen AI. HCL and Wipro announced Gen AI labs, with Wipro pledging USD 1 billion for developing AI solutions.

Chennai-headquartered software company Zoho intends to take Gen AI in-house and is currently developing Learning Language Models (LLMs) which can converse, summarise, paraphrase and adapt to new tasks with zero-shot learning techniques for AI-driven communication and discovery, Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI Research at the company told PTI.

He feels that AI itself cannot displace someone from a job but an individual with access to AI can.

"While laws of the land are still catching up, today most AI development is self-regulated. Given that this involves sensitive, private information, companies deploying AI must have a strong moral stand when building this technology," he said.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the Founder and CEO of Paytm expressed concern over the power amassed by some people and countries.

"Here is OpenAI blog post done this week: In less than 7 years we have a system that may lead to disempowerment of humanity and even human extinction," he tweeted.

Recently, E-commerce startup Dukaan's founder and CEO replaced 90 per cent of its customer support team with an AI chatbot.

Entrepreneurs must be sensitive towards negative repercussions of their actions while using AI and find alternatives, feels founder and CEO of TeamLease Shantanu Rooj.

"Organisations will need to balance business advantages with societal impact," he added.

Ajay Kumar, the CEO of Bangalore-based technology services provider SLK shares that there is a dot com and mobility boom-like excitement among entrepreneurs, making it difficult to keep pace with advancements.

“Amidst all this excitement of creating new business models and securing financial valuations, we have to ensure data privacy and proper ethical standards so that technology works for all of us,” he pointed.

Sonya Ahuja, Founder and COO of edtech Imarticus Learning said, “Recognising the recent volatility in edtech platforms and layoff concerns, disruption in the industry, technological advancement should go hand in hand with upskilling and reskilling initiatives.” E-learning startup Physics Wallah has an AI-powered "Ask Doubt" tool that suggests related doubts and provides guidance to students using its database.

Chief Technology Officer Devesh Mishra encourages human-controlled, transparent AI to "maintain the human touch".

"Technology should complement and enhance human capabilities rather than replace or undermine them," he added.

San Francisco-based transcription tool Fireflies.ai is working on personalised note taking. Their ChatGPT-like assistant AskFred pulls up answers using the notes repository.

Krish Ramineni, CEO of Fireflies.ai feels organisations which fail to adopt transformative technologies will struggle to keep pace with early adopters. He sees AI like a calculator or Excel-like tool which makes work faster.

“AI can crunch numbers, provide projections, and suggest areas for improvement. However, when it comes to building trust and closing deals, nothing beats the human touch,” he added.

San Mateo-based Yellow.ai aims to democratise technology on its platform by supporting local and regional languages.

CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai Raghu Ravinutala notes that entrepreneurs should proactively address the impact of automation on jobs.

“While technological advancements may lead to job displacement in certain sectors, entrepreneurs should invest in retraining to ensure smooth workforce transition," he notes.

Sam Altman, founder and CEO of ChatGPT developer OpenAI was among 350 signatories of the Center for AI Safety statement for reducing the risk of human extinction from AI.

Amit Das, Founder and CEO of Mumbai-based IT services provider Think360.ai observes, one is scared of what they do not fully understand, in the short-term. "While mass-market AI like ChatGPT is exciting and scary at the same time, task automation will make way for innovations," he added.

Soham Chokshi, CEO and co-founder of AI-powered logistics company Shipsy feels technology should empower the workforce. "Technology should not be viewed as a replacement for human efforts," he added.  

#Artificial Intelligence AI #Elon Musk #Social Media #Twitter

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

3
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

8
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accuses Governor of obstructing Sikh Gurdwara Bill, defying will of people

9
Punjab

Rain fury: At least 55 people killed in Punjab, Haryana; relief work underway

10
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...

1,390 villages in14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods

25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...

OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, joins NDA

OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar meets Amit Shah, joins NDA

Rajbhar was a BJP ally earlier but had parted ways with the ...


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres

Govt reduces subsidised rate of tomato to Rs 80/kg with immediate effect in Delhi-NCR, other locations

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks