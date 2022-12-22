 Rotating molecule of europium could lead to new tech for quantum computing, find scientists : The Tribune India

Rotating molecule of europium could lead to new tech for quantum computing, find scientists

Key components in the complex are a single europium atom with positive charge and two small molecules with negative charge

Rotating molecule of europium could lead to new tech for quantum computing, find scientists

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Washington, December 22

Scientists at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory report they can precisely rotate a single molecule that could lead to new technologies for microelectronics, quantum computing and more, according to a study.

The key ingredient is a single atom of europium, a rare earth element. It rests at the centre of a complex of different atoms and gives the molecule many potential applications, it said.

“Our primary mission is to understand at the level of atoms the properties of rare earths, which are critical materials to US industry,” said Saw Wai Hla, physicist at the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), a DOE Office of Science user facility at Argonne, and a physics professor at Ohio University.

The term “rare earth” is deceptive. The rare earth elements are not exactly rare but are critical materials used in many electronic devices, such as cellular phones, computer hard drives, solar panels and flat screen monitors.

“We are able to rotate this europium complex by 60 or 120 degrees to the right or left,” said Hla. “The ability to control the motion of a rare earth complex such as this could impact a wide spectrum of technologies.”

The capability to rotate this europium molecule on demand could expand their applications into next generation microelectronics that run with relatively low power, quantum computers and more, according to the study.

Rare earths readily combine with other elements in the Earth’s crust. It is thus difficult and costly to produce pure rare earths for devices. It is also expensive to harvest them from rare earth containing waste. The team’s europium complex would reduce the amount of rare earth needed for a particular device and would be much less expensive to manufacture in mass quantities, the study said.

Key components in the complex are a single europium atom with positive charge and two small molecules with negative charge. The europium atom sits at the centre of the complex, while one of the small molecules is on the side and the other at the bottom, the study said.

According to the study, because opposites attract, these negative and positive charges keep these components together without the need for a chemical bond. And the small molecule at the bottom anchors the complex to a sheet of gold. This sheet acts like a table to hold the whole complex in one place, just as you need a flat solid surface to spin a bottle.

“Normally, if you attach a complex like ours with positive and negative charges to a metal sheet, the charges dissipate,” said Hla. “So, we were thrilled when that did not happen here. Our calculations indicated that the atoms in the complex surrounding the europium atom act as an insulator that prevents the charges from dissipating to the gold sheet.”

The two negatively charged molecules in the complex work together to act as a control unit. To spark the rotation, the team applied electrical energy to a specific point on the complex through the tip of an instrument called a scanning tunnelling microscope. This probe not only controls the rotation but also can visualize the complex for study, the study said.

At a temperature of 100 Kelvin (minus 208 Fahrenheit), the team’s complex rotates constantly. That rotation stops when they decrease the temperature to an ultracold 5 K. Applying the electric energy starts the desired rotation of 60 or 120 degrees, clockwise or counterclockwise depending on where the electric field is directed.

“Developing, fabricating and testing this nanoscale complex would not have been possible without the one-of-a-kind instruments in CNM,” Hla noted.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

2
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

3
Trending

Watch: Canadian Sikh dancer grooves to dhol beats at -40ºC in snow ridden wilds, netizens impressed

4
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

5
Punjab

Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution

6
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

7
Himachal

Beijing covid curbs may choke API supplies, fear Himachal pharma firms

8
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

9
Trending

Watch: Row erupts mid-air as IndiGo airhostess engages in heated argument with passenger, netizens refrain from taking sides

10
Punjab

Summons served on former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at Sidhu Moosewala’s house

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

PM Modi convenes key meet on Covid situation as India reports 4 cases of BF.7 Omicron sub variant

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit ...

Health Minister addresses parliament on Covid situation, curbs on celebrations likely

India proactively managing covid, says Centre; advises states to increase genome-sequencing

Spike in covid cases across the world; however, in India the...

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...

India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row

The statement said the talks were ‘frank and in-depth’ to wo...

Shraddha Walkar murder case accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail hearing at 11am

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Government will ensure 24x7 water supply in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes