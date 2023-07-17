Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity with short-wave communications

July 17
Powerful solar flare activity is forecast for Monday which may interfere with short-wave communications, Russian scientists said after three flares were observed on the sun on Sunday.
The Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow said class X flares were possible, including proton flares, and short-wave radio conditions were expected to deteriorate.
X-class flares are the largest explosions in the solar systems and can create long-lasting radiation storms. Proton flares are a storm of solar energetic particles, composed chiefly of proton.
Solar flares happen when the powerful magnetic fields in and around the sun reconnect. They can affect Earth's magnetic field with the potential to damage satellites and communications equipment, according to NASA.
In 2022, a geomagnetic storm triggered by a large burst of radiation from the sun knocked out 40 then newly launched SpaceX satellites.
Three solar flares were observed on Sunday, the Fedorov Institute said, with one lasting 14 minutes, accompanied by disruption in radio communication.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal rain fury: Cloudburst hits Kullu’s Raison early morning; 1 dead, 3 injured
Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal triggering landsl...
Calling special Assembly session in June was ‘breach of law’, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann
Purohit's response came two days after Mann urged him to sig...
Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds
Many farmers have come up with idea of setting up paddy nurs...
‘United We Stand’ is Opposition’s slogan as leaders converge for 2-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru
Talks of unity notwithstanding, differences among opposition...
A meeting of 'opportunists and power-hungry' leaders: BJP on Opposition meet in Bengaluru
Said such an alliance will not do any good for the country a...