 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: A genre-bending powerhouse of a device : The Tribune India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: A genre-bending powerhouse of a device

The device houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G for better gaming experience

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: A genre-bending powerhouse of a device

Miss India 2020 Manasa Varanasi during the unveiling of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

IANS

New Delhi, September 3

Samsung, which has cemented its leadership in the world of foldables, is soaking in the stupendous response it has received in India for its new foldable smartphones. Both Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 have received over 1 lakh pre-bookings, and the love is only growing among the rich and the powerful.

One thing is certain: Aspirational Indians have well adjusted with the new form factor that Samsung brought with its Fold series, that is constantly pushing the boundaries of smartphone possibilities with a larger, more immersive display that unfolds optimised mobile experiences and PC-like multitasking.

With the pre-booking phase now over, consumers in India can now buy the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 across Samsung.com and all leading online and offline retails stores.

 

A gamechanger

Let us take a deep dive in how this iconic device is proving to be a game changer in the smartphone industry.

Touted as a device for multi-taskers, the new Taskbar on Z Fold4 provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to favourite and recent apps.

Multitasking is also more intuitive this time, owing to new swipe gestures, as you can instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to achieve more.

The device offers a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display for multi-taskers, with apps optimized for the large-screen experience in order to help you unleash increased functionality anywhere you go.

Content is even more immersive and distinctive on the 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.

If you wish to stream new TV shows and films on various OTT platforms, Z Fold4's vivid, edge-to-edge screen with minimised bezels and a camera hidden under the display will provide a distraction-free viewing experience - bright enough for outdoor use even on sunny days.

The device houses Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences.

On the productivity front, Google apps, including Chrome and Gmail now support drag-and-drop, allowing users to quickly copy and paste links, photos and more from one app to another.

With Google Meet, users can now connect with more people while enjoying virtual co-activities, including co-watching videos on YouTube or playing games together on a video call.

Microsoft's full Office suite and Outlook also take advantage of the foldable display, providing more information on the screen and faster ways to interact with the content.

The multitasking experience is nearly complete with S Pen functionality, enabling on-the-go drawing and note-taking.

Galaxy Z Fold4 offers an upgraded 50MP wide lens and 30X Space Zoom17 lens.

A variety of camera modes, including the larger Zoom map activated on Capture View Mode, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie are custom-built to take advantage of the unique form factor for increased capturing flexibility.

With the larger pixel size, a 23 per cent brighter sensor, and enhanced processing power, you can capture clear images even at night.

For non-optimised apps, you can even control the device without disrupting the content with the new Flex Mode Touchpad, which offers accuracy while pausing, rewinding and playing videos or zooming in and out of content while the device is in Flex mode.

The device houses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and hyper-fast 5G for better gaming experience.

With a slimmer hinge, lighter weight and even narrower bezels, the wider screen enables easier one-handed interactions while using the Cover Screen.

The device has Armor Aluminum frames and hinge cover along with exclusive Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the Cover Screen and rear glass, making it the toughest foldable ever.

Z Fold4 is also equipped with IPX825 water resistance, so you can worry less if you get caught in the rain.

Available in Graygreen, Beige and Phantom Black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at Rs 1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and Rs 1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant.

Consumers can purchase the 12GB+1TB variant exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung exclusive stores for Rs 1,84,999.

Those who purchase Galaxy Z Fold4 will get Galaxy Watch4 Classic 46mm BT worth Rs 34,999 at just Rs 2,999. There are other lucrative offers too.

Conclusion: Those who are using older Fold devices, an upgrade is advisable and Galaxy Z Fold4 comes with some very unique software and hardware. Those who want to experience Fold for the first time, the experience will make you believe anything is possible in the world of technology.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Coming up, Rs 400-crore Mahindra group's Swaraj tractor plant in Mohali

2
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill tweets 'shaving se kya problem hai'; users troll Punjabi actor saying 'then start from your home, ask your grandfather to shave'

3
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

4
Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh gets 'threat' via email from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

7
Nation

Navy pushes for third carrier, a 65,000-tonne warship

8
Punjab

22 lakh get 'zero electricity bill' in Punjab

9
Sports

India to face Pakistan on Sunday as Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 schedule finalised

10
Nation

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

India to follow own interests, won’t join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

West’s economic war of attrition against Moscow is set to ta...

Pilot threatens to crash small plane into Mississippi Walmart; store evacuated

Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Mississippi Walmart

Report says pilot worked at Tupelo regional airport

Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

Latest political developments came weeks after CM Nitish Kum...

Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders

Nitish Kumar to be in Delhi on September 5-7 to meet Opposition leaders

Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi w...

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...


Cities

View All

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines’ mgmt to install CCTV cameras

Church vandalism: Cops tell religious shrines' management to install CCTV cameras

Christian body moves Punjab and Haryana High Court for protection of churches

Owners of unauthorised buildings in vicinity of Golden Temple seek regularisation, ready to pay fee

Rs 748 lakh plan for upgrading sports infra in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC workers demand regular jobs

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

3 injured as speeding BMW car bangs into a tree in Chandigarh

3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh

Panchkula rehri market fire: Hundreds lose lone source of livelihood

Punjab Kings set to appoint Trevor Bayliss as head coach; had guided England to ODI World Cup title in 2019

Panchkula Sector 9 rehri market reduced to rubble in blaze

Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

1,842 cases disposed of in 4 days, says Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Chaos at Delhi airport after 2 flights cancelled

Delhi resident dies in accident on Manali NH

Paytm transaction of Rs 100 helps Delhi Police solve Rs 6 crore robbery; 3 held

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

Clean-up begins at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ event

Dwarf disease: Doaba farmers report stunted paddy growth, fear low produce

Cops review security at religious sites after Tarn Taran church vandalism

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

LIT starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Ludhiana Improvement Trust starts removing concrete, interlocking tiles around trees

Amritsar IED case: Crime branch grills accused brought from jail

Bharat Bhushan Ashu case: Money from tender scam invested in property? VB inquires

Owner of Society Cinema in Ludhiana shoots self at residence

Ludhiana: Resident fails to pay property tax, workshop sealed

Four faint as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Four faint in Rajpura as pupils spray perfume in classroom

Punjab Govt mulls sops for industry using stubble

32-kg single-use plastic seized by Patiala civic body

Gang of interstate smugglers busted, 35K ltr ENA seized by Excise Department, Patiala police

Will complete project to beautify Patiala's two rivulets, says minister Nijjar