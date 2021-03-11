Samsung starts pre-booking of most expensive 5G smartphone series Galaxy Z Fold4 in India

Photo: @SamsungIndia/Twitter

PTI

New Delhi, August 16

Electronics major Samsung has started pre-booking of the most expensive 5G smartphone series Galaxy Z Fold4 in the country with top model priced at around Rs 1.85 lakh a unit.

While the global starting price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is same as Galaxy Fold3, Indian consumers will have to pay a bit higher price mainly because of depreciation in the value of rupee.

“The fourth generation foldables, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, are now open for pre-book online and across retail stores in the country,” Samsung said in a statement.

Galaxy Z Fold4 with 12GB RAM which stores system softwares and 256 external storage version is priced at Rs 1,54,999 a unit, 12GB and 512 GB variant at Rs 1,64,999 and the top-end model with 12GB and 1TB storage combination is priced at Rs 1,84,999 a unit.

Samsung had launched Galaxy Z Fold3 12GB and 256 GB variant for Rs 1,49,999 and the model with 12 GB and 512 GB storage version for Rs 1,57,999 last year.

“We will have to look at the dollar versus rupee equation also comparing the prices of Fold3 and 4 or Flip variants. At the time of Fold3 launches, the dollar was Rs 73/74, today it is Rs 77/78. So the dollar value already translates higher in rupee terms,” TechArc founder and chief analyst Faisal Kawoosa said.

The company has started booking for its other foldable phone Flip4 also at a higher price compared to Flip3.

The Flip4 8GB and 128GB combination variant will cost Rs 89,999 a unit compared to Rs 84,999 it charged for Flip3 with the same memory capacity launched last year.

Samsung has priced Flip4 8 GB RAM and 256 GB external memory combination at Rs 94,999 compared to Rs 88,999 it charged for Flip3. The bespoke edition of Flip4 that offers glass colours and frame options has been priced at Rs 97,999.

“While rupee depreciation has had an impact on the fourth gen foldable prices, the affordability offers and pre-booking offers do provide some cushion to buyers. At CyberMedia Research (CMR), our insights point to the premium smartphone segment being immune to inflationary pressures. Consumers in the premium segment seek the latest and the best devices,” CyberMedia Research head for Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) Prabhu Ram said.

The company is offering Galaxy Watch4 Classic smartwatch worth Rs 34,999 for Rs 2,999 to consumers buying Galaxy Z Fold4 and another version of the same smartwatch worth Rs 31,999 for Rs 2,999 to the buyers of Flip4.

“Samsung has successfully championed two distinct product lines, Fold4 as a productivity powerhouse and Flip4 as the ultimate lifestyle statement, to further fuel its market and innovation leadership.

At CyberMedia Research, we are bullish about the foldable market potential in India. We estimate the foldable market in India to grow at a staggering 64 per cent compound annual growth rate until 2026, to top 10 lakh foldable shipments,” Ram said.

The company will start selling the new smartphones from next month.

