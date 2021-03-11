Scientists craft sweaty, self-healing living human skin for robots

When wounded, the crafted skin could even self-heal with the help of a collagen bandage

Scientists craft sweaty, self-healing living human skin for robots

The articulated robot finger covered with living skin tissue that can self-heal with the help of a collagen bandage is seen in Tokyo, Japan, in this undated handout photo released by Biohybrid Systems(Takeuchi) Laboratory, The University of Tokyo and obtained by Reuters on June 10, 2022. Biohybrid Systems(Takeuchi) Laboratory, The University of Tokyo/Handout via Reuters

Tokyo, June 10

Scientists from Japan have brought us one step closer to human-like robots by crafting living human skin on robots which gave their fingers skin-like texture, as well as water-repellent and self-healing functions.

While current silicone skin made for robots can mimic human appearance, it falls short when it comes to delicate textures like wrinkles and lacks skin-specific functions.

"The (new) finger looks slightly 'sweaty' straight out of the culture medium," said first author Shoji Takeuchi, Professor at the University of Tokyo, Japan.

"Since the finger is driven by an electric motor, it is also interesting to hear the clicking sounds of the motor in harmony with a finger that looks just like a real one," he added.

In the paper, presented in the journal Matter, Takeuchi noted that to efficiently cover surfaces with skin cells, they established a tissue moulding method to directly mould skin tissue around the robot, which resulted in a seamless skin coverage on a robotic finger.

To craft the skin, the team first submerged the robotic finger in a cylinder filled with a solution of collagen and human dermal fibroblasts, the two main components that make up the skin's connective tissues.

Takeuchi said the study's success lies within the natural shrinking tendency of this collagen and fibroblast mixture, which shrank and tightly conformed to the finger.

Like paint primers, this layer provided a uniform foundation for the next coat of cells -- human epidermal keratinocytes -- to stick to. These cells make up 90 per cent of the outermost layer of skin, giving the robot a skin-like texture and moisture-retaining barrier properties.

The crafted skin had enough strength and elasticity to bear the dynamic movements as the robotic finger curled and stretched.

When wounded, the crafted skin could even self-heal like humans' with the help of a collagen bandage, which gradually morphed into the skin and withstood repeated joint movements.

"We are surprised by how well the skin tissue conforms to the robot's surface," said Takeuchi. "But this work is just the first step toward creating robots covered with living skin." However, the developed skin is much weaker than natural skin and can't survive long without constant nutrient supply and waste removal.

Next, Takeuchi and his team plan to address those issues and incorporate more sophisticated functional structures within the skin, such as sensory neurons, hair follicles, nails, and sweat glands.

"I think living skin is the ultimate solution to give robots the look and touch of living creatures since it is exactly the same material that covers animal bodies," said Takeuchi. — IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested

2
Punjab

Watch Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar putting lives of his two guards at risk through life-threatening SUV sunroof stunt

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann aims to break monopoly of private bus operators; announces to ply buses to Delhi airport from June 15

4
Nation

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Lodged in Tihar, gangsters call the shots

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 'Supplier of arms' among 2 detained

7
Punjab

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

8
Punjab

'Won’t give proof…': Punjabi band 'The Landers' after being trolled for not visiting Sidhu Moosewala’s village

9
Punjab

Channi aide arrested for illegal mining

10
Nation

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

Don't Miss

View All
IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital
Amritsar The Tribune Special

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike
Punjab

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard flawlessly on Kerala streets in a sari; netizens are fascinated with her effortless moves
Trending

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

‘Farewell; Sidhu Moosewala, 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him
Pollywood

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

‘First time in history’: Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely
Nation

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Hundreds visit Mansa village to attend bhog of Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Top News

Rajya Sabha voting LIVE: Haryana, 3 other states set to witness high-stake contest shortly

Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Congress wins 3 seats in Rajasthan, BJP 1; saffron party-backed Subhash Chandra loses

In Karnataka, BJP bags 3 seats, Congress 1; counting begins ...

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting on hold in Haryana as BJP seeks cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Rajya Sabha elections: Counting begins in Haryana after EC rejects BJP plea seeking cancellation of 2 Congress votes

Congress candidate Ajay Maken terms allegations levelled by ...

Massive protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks

Protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks; curfew, shutdown in parts of J-K

In Jhankhand's Ranchi, police fire in air and resort to bato...

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

India abstains from vote on Iran at IAEA

The voting took place just before Iranian Foreign Minister H...

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police identify 6 shooters

Police said singer's death was an organised and brazen killi...

Cities

View All

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

Inquiry report submitted to DC, action likely next week

'Drug trafficker' assaults police party, injures cop

Farmers seek permanent ownership rights for settlers

Abduction case: Cops find lapses in probe

PO arrested

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reports 35 fresh Covid cases

4 armed youths snatch Rs 1 crore from property dealer in Punjab's Dera Bassi

Councillors raise pending projects with Chandigarh Adviser

To check chaos, congested parking lots to be digitised

Mobile unit to sell cloth bags in Chandigarh

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Protests erupt outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma's arrest

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Arvind Kejriwal urges Haryana to give additional water to Delhi on humanitarian grounds

Covid: 655 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi, positivity rate 3.11 per cent

People lowering guard, vacation season behind spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi: Experts

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

Private schools put on notice for charging fee on quarterly basis

'Hike in kharif crops' MSP is BJP jumla'

ASHA workers demand increase in allowance as promised in manifesto

2 women harassed by NRI husbands, cases registered

Pollution pangs: Farmers raise concerns over green issues

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

Punjab and Haryana High Court dismisses Simarjeet Bains' petition for anticipatory bail

7 of thieves' gang nabbed

Ludhiana police action plan to better traffic management

Panic grips residents as fire breaks out in flats

Peddler held with 363 gm of heroin

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Punjabi varsity pins hopes on govt for bailout package

Illegal meat shops run sans check

8 months on, dairy-shifting project hangs fire